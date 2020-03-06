Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market by types, applications, countries, companies and forecasts to 2026 covered in a latest research

Immuno-Oncology refers to the use of the body’s natural defences to fight disease. It works by stimulating the immune system instead of fighting the tumors, avoiding disturbance in functionality of healthy cells. It helps the immune system to recognize and target cancer cells. The therapy facilitates long term response against cancer by providing long-lasting memory to the immune system. Immuno-Oncology therapy works against a wide variety of cancer, which include non-small cell lung cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, breast cancer, and others. Immuno-oncology uses different types of cell-based immune therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, cytokine based immunotherapy, cancer vaccines, and other therapies. Depending on the functioning of these therapies they are further classified into subtypes such as radiolabeled antibodies, chemo labeled antibodies, and bispecific monoclonal antibodies. Commercially available immune-oncology therapies include Iplimumab, Nivolumab, Rituximab, Blinatumomab, Proleukin, Gardasil, and Kymriah.

Active research and development by leading players as well as small innovative organizations are expected to boost growth of the immune-oncology drugs market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Owing to benefits associated with these therapies, the leading players are actively investing in research and development into this treatment category through various collaborations and individual research studies. For instance, EMD Serono is involved in research and development of immune-oncology drugs and has a few drugs in pipeline such as M7824 (investigational) bifunctional immunotherapy. In 2015, Merck & Co., a leading drug manufacturer and MD Anderson Cancer Center entered into a strategic clinical research collaboration for formers drug Keytruda (Pembrolizumab). Celsee Diagnostics and IncellDx announced an immuno-oncology research agreement in 2017. Bristol-Myers Squibb is developing immuno-oncology approaches for treatment of colorectal cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, liver cancer, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and others. Amgen, Inc. is actively involved in immune-oncology research and the company launched an immunotherapy collaboration with Kite Pharma to develop and commercialize chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells in 2015.

However, high cost of immuno-oncology therapies, which is unaffordable to low and middle class population is restraining growth of the market. For instance Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various types of cancer costs around US$ 2,250 for a vial of 50 mg.

Some major players operating in the immuno-oncology drugs market include Amgen, Inc. AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., EMD Serono, Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Prometheus Therapeutics & Diagnostics, Aduro BioTech, Galena Biopharma, Bavarian Nordic, Celldex Therapeutics, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, and Incyte.

