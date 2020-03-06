Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market boosting the growth: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2026

Immunoproteins refers to blood proteins that are involved in playing a role in the functioning of the immune system. These proteins possess an immunological activity against pathogenic organisms and substances as they display an abnormal increase in blood concentration thereby acting as a potential indicator in disease diagnosis during an unhealthy state. The immunoproteins form an integrated body system in cells, tissues or organs that helps to neutralize the harmful effects of antigens. The immunoproteins also helps in the diagnosis of several diseases that includes infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and oncological conditions.

High prevalence rates of chronic diseases to push the sales of the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market

The prime reason for growth in the demand for immunoprotein diagnostic testing services is the increase in prevalence and incidence rate of chronic diseases. According to WHO, the Global Health Observatory (GHO) data suggests that around 1.6 million which accounts up to 2.8% of the total deaths are caused due to diabetes. Moreover, the 2012, lung cancer alone was responsible to cause about 1.6 million deaths according to the statistics mentioned in the WHO report. To prevent such high mortality rates due to chronic disorders demands early diagnosis and suitable diagnostic testing. This is where the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing can serve a massive population thereby fueling its own growth at global level.

Increase in geriatric population coupled with high prevalence of non- communicable diseases responsibe to propel the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market

The major factors responsible to drive the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market are the rise in geriatric population and the high prevalence and incidence rates of chronic diseases. According to WHO, the number of people suffering from Diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014, suggesting rapid rise in the prevalence and incidence of diabetes. Moreover, according to Global Health Observatory data published by WHO in 2017, around 70% of global deaths accounting up to 39.5 million are caused due to non- communicable diseases (NCD) such as cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung diseases, cancers and diabetes. In addition to this, several other drivers of the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market comprises of awareness among population towards early diagnosis, well- established healthcare systems and the rise in incidence of infectious diseases in the developing countries due to unhygienic conditions. However, the small shelf life of the products and low per capita income in various countries are dampening the market growth.

Top Key Players :

The key players dominating the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market includes Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Abcam PLC, Agilent Technologies, AdnaGen, BioMerieux, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc., DiaSorin SPA, Roche, Randox Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These companies are able to hold their position in the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market due to consequent advancement in technological aspects. For instance, increasing sensitivity and ease of use while performing ELISA to develop radioimmunoassay keeping in mind the cost effective terms so as to make it accessible and affordable to a population that is price- sensitive.

