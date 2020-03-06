K-12 Technology Spend Industry 2018 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “K-12 Technology Spend Market -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

This report focuses on the K-12 Technology Spend status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Technology Spend development in United States, Europe and China.

Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using, and managing appropriate technological processes and resources.

E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.

In 2017, the K-12 Technology Spend Market Size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Blackboard

Knewton

Microsoft

2U

Aptara

Articulate

Dell

Discovery Communication

Echo360

IBM

Jenzabar

Promethean World

Saba Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Solution

Support

Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

