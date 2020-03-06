Laser Processing Market New Growth Opportunities By 2020

Advantages of laser technology for material processing over other conventional techniques are fueling the adoption of laser technology in industrial processes. Laser technology is used for processing wide range of materials including metals, non-metals, polymers, glass, rubber and others. This encourages manufacturers to adopt laser technology in their manufacturing operations. Growing automobile and aerospace industry across Europe and Asia Pacific regions is expected to drive demand for laser processing systems during the forecast period. Furthermore, laser processing systems are expected to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the rising consumer electronics industry in countries such as China, South Korea and others.

Laser processing systems offer accurate processes at low costs as compared to conventional methods such as waterjet cutting, flame cutting and other processing methods. In addition, laser technology also offers permanent marking on consumer goods, electronic equipment and other products. Due to government regulations regarding clear marking on consumer products such as food, pharmaceuticals and others, laser technology is expected to be widely adopted for marking and engraving purpose. Furthermore, advanced laser products such as fiber lasers are expected to boost the demand for laser processing in manufacturing operations. These lasers offer large number of applications and are highly cost effective as compared to other laser products.

Material processing using laser technology led the global laser processing market with highest revenue share in 2013. This was mainly due to large number of applications offered by laser technology. Laser technology provides high precision cutting, welding, drilling and marking and engraving without damaging the material. Additionally, laser technology enables clean processes and minimal human intervention which helps in minimizing errors.

In 2013, Asia Pacific held the largest market share and accounted for 42.6% of the global laser processing market. This growth was attributed to the high demand for laser technology in material processing from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the region. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to be the fastest growing regional market for laser processing owing to the rise in number of manufacturing plants of different companies across this region. High demand for laser technology is majorly from countries such as Japan, China and South Korea. China is among the leading contributors to the laser processing market owing to high industry growth and presence of laser machine manufacturers such as Han’s Laser Technology Co. Ltd.

The global market for laser processing was dominated by leading players such as Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, Amada Co. Ltd., Han’s Laser Technology Co. Ltd. and Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc. These players together accounted for 49.4% share in 2013. The competition among these companies is expected to remain high over the forecast period. Other players in the laser processing market include Coherent Inc., Eurolaser GmbH, Epilog Laser Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Bystronic Laser AG and others.