Legal Practice Management Software Market 2018 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2025
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Legal Practice Management Software Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.
This report studies the global Legal Practice Management Software Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Legal Practice Management Software Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report studies the Legal (or Law) Practice Management Software market, Legal practice management software is software designed to manage a law firm’s case and client records, billing and bookkeeping, schedules and appointments, deadlines, computer files and to facilitate any compliance requirements such as with document retention policies, courts’ electronic filing systems, etc.
Legal practice management software is a type of tools to law practice management activities. And the Legal practice management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.
Legal practice management software is mainly used for three applications: law firms & attorneys, courts, other users. And law firms & attorneys was the most widely used area which took up about 74% of the global total in 2017.
The global Legal practice management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Legal practice management software sales will reach about 1047 Million USD in 2017 from 491 Million USD in 2013 all around the world.
In 2017, the global Legal Practice Management Software market size was 1050 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2720 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Themis Solutions
AppFolio
TrialWorks
Needles
The Legal Assistant
Legal Files
DPS Software
RELX Group
Smokeball
Rocket Matter
Leap
LawYee
Thomson Reuters Elite
Executive Data Systems
Eclipse Legal Systems
Abacus Data Systems
CaseFlow
Matrix Pointe Software
SmartAdvocate
BHL Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Law Firms & Attorneys
Courts
Other Users
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Legal Practice Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Legal Practice Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Legal Practice Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points from TOC for Legal Practice Management Software Market:
Chapter One: Legal Practice Management Software Market Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Legal Practice Management Software Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: Legal Practice Management Software Market : United States
Chapter Six: Legal Practice Management Software Market : Europe
Chapter Seven: Legal Practice Management Software Market : China
Chapter Eight: Legal Practice Management Software Market : Japan
Chapter Nine: Legal Practice Management Software Market : Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Legal Practice Management Software Market : India
Chapter Eleven: Legal Practice Management Software Market : Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: Legal Practice Management Software Market International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Legal Practice Management Software Market Forecast 2018-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Legal Practice Management Software Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Legal Practice Management Software Market Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Table Legal Practice Management Software Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Legal Practice Management Software Covered
Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025
Figure Cloud-based Figures
Table Key Players of Cloud-based
Figure On-premises Figures
Table Key Players of On-premises
Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Law Firms & Attorneys Case Studies
Figure Courts Case Studies
Figure Other Users Case Studies
Figure Legal Practice Management Software Report Years Considered
Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Regions 2018
Table Market Top Trends
Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
Figure Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018
Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
Table Key Players Head office and Area Served
Table Key Players Legal Practice Management Software Product/Solution/Service
Table Date of Enter into Legal Practice Management Software Market
Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)
