Legal Practice Management Software Market 2018 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2025

This report studies the global Legal Practice Management Software Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Legal Practice Management Software Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report studies the Legal (or Law) Practice Management Software market, Legal practice management software is software designed to manage a law firm’s case and client records, billing and bookkeeping, schedules and appointments, deadlines, computer files and to facilitate any compliance requirements such as with document retention policies, courts’ electronic filing systems, etc.

Legal practice management software is a type of tools to law practice management activities. And the Legal practice management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Legal practice management software is mainly used for three applications: law firms & attorneys, courts, other users. And law firms & attorneys was the most widely used area which took up about 74% of the global total in 2017.

The global Legal practice management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Legal practice management software sales will reach about 1047 Million USD in 2017 from 491 Million USD in 2013 all around the world.

In 2017, the global Legal Practice Management Software market size was 1050 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2720 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Themis Solutions

AppFolio

TrialWorks

Needles

The Legal Assistant

Legal Files

DPS Software

RELX Group

Smokeball

Rocket Matter

Leap

LawYee

Thomson Reuters Elite

Executive Data Systems

Eclipse Legal Systems

Abacus Data Systems

CaseFlow

Matrix Pointe Software

SmartAdvocate

BHL Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Law Firms & Attorneys

Courts

Other Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Legal Practice Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Legal Practice Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Legal Practice Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from TOC for Legal Practice Management Software Market:

Chapter One: Legal Practice Management Software Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Legal Practice Management Software Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Legal Practice Management Software Market : United States

Chapter Six: Legal Practice Management Software Market : Europe

Chapter Seven: Legal Practice Management Software Market : China

Chapter Eight: Legal Practice Management Software Market : Japan

Chapter Nine: Legal Practice Management Software Market : Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Legal Practice Management Software Market : India

Chapter Eleven: Legal Practice Management Software Market : Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Legal Practice Management Software Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Legal Practice Management Software Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Legal Practice Management Software Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Legal Practice Management Software Market Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Table Legal Practice Management Software Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Legal Practice Management Software Covered

Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025

Figure Cloud-based Figures

Table Key Players of Cloud-based

Figure On-premises Figures

Table Key Players of On-premises

Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Law Firms & Attorneys Case Studies

Figure Courts Case Studies

Figure Other Users Case Studies

Figure Legal Practice Management Software Report Years Considered

Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Regions 2018

Table Market Top Trends

Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Figure Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table Key Players Head office and Area Served

Table Key Players Legal Practice Management Software Product/Solution/Service

Table Date of Enter into Legal Practice Management Software Market

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)

