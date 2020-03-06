License Management Software Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “License Management Software Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

This report studies the global License Management Software Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global License Management Software Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Software license management (SLM) is the active management and administration of software allocation, deployment, licensing and contractual obligations. License management encompasses managing the risks associated with software license compliance as well as the costs of acquiring software Software License Management.

LM enables software publishers and intelligent device vendors to efficiently monetize their products, particularly for enterprise and networked deployments. Three key LM functions are: defining software versions and licensing rules (development); automating license issuance and invoicing (deployment); and ensuring that software is used in accordance with terms of a purchased license (enforcement).

Europe is one of the largest consumption region of Software License Management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years.

Europe market took up about 44.35% of global market in 2016, while USA was followed with the share about 38.38%.

Flexera Software, SafeNet, Snow Software, Wibu Systems are the key suppliers in the global Software License Management market. Top 3 took up about 68.78% of the global market share in 2016. The top three, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world. However, the software market itself is both expanding and evolving, providing a number of strategic opportunities for growth. At the same time, smaller competitors are gaining maturity and mindshare, and are challenging incumbents on pricing, feature set, customer service, and flexibility.

Each of the Software License Management manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. To achieve better sales businesses, Software License Management manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year. And businesses today are closely controlling costs. At the same time, competition in the license management market is growing. Price of a solution, in terms of upfront cost, maintenance fees and hardware cost (where applicable), is an increasingly important factor in choosing (and perhaps replacing) a license management vendor.

In 2017, the global License Management Software market size was 400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 780 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.6% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Flexera Software

Reprise Software

SafeNet

Snow Software

Wibu Systems

Inishtech

Moduslink

Pace Anti-Piracy

Nalpeiron

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware-based Enforcement

Software-based & Cloud-based Enforcement

Market segment by Application, split into

B2B Vendors

B2C Vendors

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global License Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the License Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of License Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

