A liquid biopsy is a simple and non-invasive technique that enables to discover a range of information about a tumor through a simple blood sample. Some of the commercially available liquid biopsy tests for cancer are Cologurad, Guardant360, Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select, and Target Selector liquid biopsy assays. A liquid biopsy test can detect epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene mutations, evident in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The process requires only 5 milliliters of blood and is quicker than a surgical biopsy. The blood sample is processed to get 2 milliliters of plasma that is analyzed for tumor DNA. Potential of liquid biopsies to detect disease progression or treatment resistance long before it would trigger clinical symptoms or appear on imaging scans is major factor driving growth of liquid biopsy market.

Market Dynamics:

Factors such as rising prevalence of various cancers, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and advantages offered by liquid biopsy over conventional tissue biopsy are supporting growth of the liquid biopsy market. Liquid biopsy offers advantages over conventional tissue biopsy such as early disease detection, real-time monitoring of the metastasis and actual treatment response, detection of primary tumors and metastasis through simple and non-invasive tests, and may be cheaper than conventional biopsy. Furthermore, prevalence of various cancers is increasing and according to National Cancer Institute, 2016, an estimated 16.8 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed in the U.S., with an around 595,690 deaths from the disease. The number of people with cancer is expected to rise to 19 million by 2024, indicating need for early disease diagnosis and treatment. Demand for minimally invasive treatments is also increasing as tissue biopsy is an invasive approach for cancer diagnosis, wherein, liquid biopsy is more convenient, which is expected to boost growth of the liquid biopsy market.

Rising applications of liquid biopsy owing to its advantages over conventional biopsy is expected to boost growth of the liquid biopsy market:

Liquid biopsy offer efficient disease management as well as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT). NIPT enables diagnosis of potential risks of developing chromosomal abnormalities such as Edwards’s syndrome, Down syndrome, and X and Y chromosome abnormalities. Liquid biopsy offers complete genetic profile of the patient by providing DNA for more than one tumor. The process is non-invasive and provides no biases in results, owing to heterogeneity of the tumor tissues. The process requires small amount of sample and is cost and time effectiveness. Furthermore, applications of liquid biopsy for diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), breast cancer, coronary heart disease, prostate cancer, and others is expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, according to a new study published in Oncology Journal, in January 2018, the liquid biopsy combo involving exosomal RNA and cell-free DNA (cfDNA) improved the sensitivity of epidermal growth factor mutations in NSCLC. Furthermore, OncoCyte Corporation presented positive data from its breast cancer diagnostic test study, in December 2017, at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

The global liquid biopsy market was valued at US$ 1,824.7 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Some major players operating in the liquid biopsy market include Illumina, Inc., Roche AG, Natera, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Biocept, Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., Guardant Health, TrovaGene Inc., CareDx Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, and Biocartis SA.

