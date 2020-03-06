Listeria Monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Listeriosis is a dreadful common bacterial infection named listeria monocytogenes. Listeriosis spreads by consumption of contaminated food, such as ready-to-eat meats, raw or unpasteurized milk, cheeses, processed foods, vegetables, and smoked fish products. Infection with listeria Monocytogenes results in mild to severe gastroenteritis and can lead to meningitis and septicemia. In people with weak immune system it can lead to diabetes, HIV, cancer, chronic liver, and kidney disease. Additionally, listeriosis is a threat to life in pregnant women resulting in stillbirth, premature delivery, and meningitis in the infants leading to permanent disability.

New findings to develop novel therapeutic approach and major investments in research and development activities by FDA are expected to stimulate the growth of the listeria monocytogenes infection treatment market

Currently there is no specific treatment available for listeriosis. New research findings may help to develop new strategic treatment for the listeria monocytogenes. For instance, in May 2017, Prof. Birgitte Kallipolitis from the University of Southern Denmark conducted a study on listeria monocytogenes and found a potential health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help to deactivate the genes in listeria monocytogenes. According to the Prof. Kallipolitis, the omega-3 fatty acids may help to possibly develop new treatments against listeria monocytogenes.

In October, 2017, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggested to develop a new therapeutic approach for the listeria monocytogenes infection considering the constant outbreak of listeriosis in the U.S. and FDA recommends to increase research and development activity on listeria monocytogenes to reduce the threat of outbreak in the U.S. Thereby, need of treatment shown by FDA generate an opportunity to develop breakthrough therapies on listeriosis and is expected to stimulate growth of the listeria monocytogenes infection treatment market over the forecast period.

In May, 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made public health announcement of avoiding restaurant’s food. Retailers recalled raw milk cheeses made by Vulto Creamery. Creamery’s raw milk cheeses were distributed in over the U.S. in March, 2017. Afterwards outbreaks of listeria infection were observed all over in the U.S. Regulatory officials, the CDC, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated an outbreak of listeria monocytogenes infections caused by Vulto Creamery’s raw milk cheeses and strict actions was taken for food safety and prevention, which results in product recall. Thereby, constant outbreak of listeriosis demand for precise treatment, which would help to gain listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market growth.

Increasing incidence of listeria monocytogenes infection and initiative action by government in prevention and treatment measurement is expected to fuel the growth of the listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market

As listeriosis poses a potential threat to an individual’s health, in October, 2017, the Ministry of Health and Welfare China with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) China is planning to officially assign listeriosis as a statutory communicable disease, a condition which requires to report local health authorities a confirmed infection within 72 hours. The Ministry of Health and Welfare China intends to trace the origin of unknown food safety accidents with the help of CDC authorities. Thereby, such plan is expected to help in development of better treatment for listeriosis. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market over the forecast period.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2017, listeria is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. and around 1,600 people suffer from listeria every year. Moreover, as per the CDC, approximately 0.24 new cases per 100,000 were reported in 2015 in the U.S. The U.S. government aims to minimize listeriosis infection to 0.2 cases per 100,000 people by 2020. Furthermore, according to the British Columbia’s CDC, in 2015, around 14 cases were reported with invasive listeriosis in British Columbia.

According to the Public Health England, in 2014, around 180 cases of listeriosis were reported, among which around 87% were non-pregnancy associated and 12.4% were pregnancy associated listeriosis. Therefore, rising incidence of foodborne listeriosis infection and growing demand for reliable treatment is expected to fuel the listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market growth.

