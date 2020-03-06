Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, 2017-2025 – Market Outlook, Competitive Analysis, Industry Trends: Coherent Market Insights

Medical adhesives and sealants are commonly employed in medical practices for appliance bonding and surgical procedures. The medical adhesives and sealants encompass a wide range of fabrication materials, typically composed of synthetic and natural formulations. The medical adhesives and sealants have become an integral tool in a number of surgical specialties, including thoracic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, reconstructive, and dental surgery. The use of adhesives and sealants have proved to have positive surgical outcomes such as reduced blood loss, reduced complications, and improved time to hemostasis. The effective management of tissue sealing and hemostasis management during surgical procedures has an influence on the development of innovative products.

Market Dynamics:

The major factors driving the growth of medical adhesives and sealants market include rapid technological advancement, emergence of better dental care procedures, and replacement of conventional intracutaneous sutures and staples with sealants and adhesives, with a shift to value based healthcare. The medical adhesives and sealants is expected to gain a significant traction, due to its exceptional characteristics such as increase in bond strength, versatility, biocompatibility, and degradation. Furthermore, the rise in development of medical adhesives with better solutions for customer requirements such as enhanced understanding of skin science, adhesion science, and material science is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. However, environment and safety issues with increased stringent regulations for the production of medical grade products is expected to restrain the market growth.

Rise in prominence of adhesive dentistry to accelerate the medical adhesives and sealants market:

Adhesive dentistry is the most revolutionary practical application of dentistry, thus replacing the conventional mechanical factors for retention and adhering to the tooth substance. The dental adhesives maintain the durability and esthetics of dental restorations while minimizing post-op sensitivity. The medical adhesives are developed to improve hemostasis by reinforcing suture lines and repairing fragile tissue. Also, the rise in development of bio-based medical adhesives and sealants for internal applications based on plasma and protein-derived materials by the key players such as collagen, fibrin and albumin is expected to add impetus to the market. North America is expected to gain a significant traction in the forecast period owing to the rising number of cardiovascular, pulmonary and vascular surgeries. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine in 2013, over 51 million hospital- based surgical procedures are performed globally. The demand for medical adhesives and sealants market is expected to gain significant traction with the rising awareness for effective management of bleeding to achieve hemostasis during surgical procedures.

The global medical adhesives and sealants market was valued at US$ 6.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Rapid replacement of conventional sutures and staples with adhesives to propel the market growth:

The number of competitors in the synthetic sealant field are focused on specific clinical applications for their products, such as cardiovascular surgery, plastic surgery, or ophthalmic surgery. For instance, Cryolife received FDA approval for PerClot in 2014, focusing on cardiac and vascular surgery, received approval of its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for PerClot from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market with the expansion of commercial opportunities for biodegradable, biocompatible and elastic adhesives and sealants and rise in medical tourism. Some major players operating in the medical adhesives and sealants market include Johnson and Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, CryoLife, Inc., Cyberbond LLC, Ethicon Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bostik Ltd., Henkel AG & Company and Medtronic.

