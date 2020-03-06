Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market Production and CAGR Comparison by Type Analysis with Forecast to 2025

Medical Implants are devices that are sited inside or on the surface of the body and are being used in every organ of the human body. According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA), medical implants are classified into three different classes, such as class I, class II, and Class III depending on the risk the medical device may impose on the user. However, risk associated with implants is complications during placement or removal of the implant. Once a medical device has been designed, tested, and approved it needs to be delivered in sterile conditions. Sterile packaging plays an essential role in packaging the devices, which protect the device from the physical damage and contamination. Packaging for these devices must serve two purposes, such as creating the sterile barrier for the device and protecting the functionality of device. Sterile packaging market has shown tremendous growth in recent years due to its several advantages. It allows penetration of the chosen sterilant, maintains the sterility of the package contents until it is open, and it can be opened aseptically without contaminating the contents.

Micro packaging is the current trend that is influencing the market, such as nanotechnology, which has altered the drug delivery systems and it is expected to have the same influence on medical devices packaging. Micro packaging includes addition of certain nanoparticles into films and shaped objects to condense the light for fire-resistant and it enhances thermal and mechanical performance as well as reduce permeability to gases. Micro packaging, established on the platform of nano technology is poised to have a strong impact on packaging, owing to its ability to enhance stability of the medical devices. Micro packaging with amalgamation of nano-engineered materials such as nano composite-based packaging films and nano coatings controls microbial growth and delays oxidation ensuring the safety of medical devices for longer period.

The global medical implants sterile packaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,719.5 Million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Market Dynamics:

The medical implants sterile packaging market is gaining significant traction due to increasing demand for sterilization in implant products, such as dental implants, knee implants, joint implants, and other small joint implant surgeries. According to American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, in 2014, around 69% of adults aged between 35 and 44 have lost at least one permanent tooth due to unsuccessful root canal, to an accident or by tooth decay. Thus, there is a rise in the practice of dental implants placed each year by 100,000 to 300,000, which is similar to the numbers of artificial knee and hip joints placed per year. Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic degenerative diseases and stringent regulations pertaining to sterilization of medical device packaging are the other factors that drive the growth of the medical implant sterile packaging market. However, inappropriate packaging of boxes for medical devices contaminate the devices while transportation and storage causing financial loss thereby, hindering the growth of medical device sterile packaging market.

The innovative Flexshield launched by UFP Technologies is expected to boost the growth of medical implants sterile packaging market in North America:

Medical implants sterile packaging market is the rapidly growing segment of the healthcare sector. However, these implants encounter challenges while ensuring safety during transportation and storage. Protection of medical implants from contamination and physical damage is increasing the requirement for reliable and sterile packaging solutions in healthcare industry. On the basis of regions, North America accounts for the largest share in the global medical implants sterile packaging market, followed by Europe. This is mainly attributed to the forming and sealing process, which ensures the safety of the sterile packaging medical devices. For instance, according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA), packaging of medical implants needs to follow the quality regulations and requirement. Many innovative packaging solutions have been introduced, which have boosted the growth of the medical implants sterile packaging market in these regions. For instance, Flexshield launched by UFP Technologies, a pouch packaging solution for implants, screws, rods, and other instruments. FlexShield is known for protecting the medical device from abrasion and puncture. Moreover, QTS has also introduced the durable nylon pouches for packaging of orthopedic implants, surgical instruments, and surgical procedure kits. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the high growth rate over the forecast period due to diversification of markets, expansion, and stringent regulations of medical product packaging industries.

The innovative Fortis packaging launched by Amcor is expected to propel the market growth:

The major players in medical implants sterile packaging market are Beacon, SteriPack, Wipak, Oliver- Tolas, Rexam, Oracle Packaging, Riverside Medical Packaging, West Pharmaceutical Services, Amcor, Rollprint Packaging Products, and Sealed Air Corporation. The key players are focusing on strategic mergers and acquisition and development of innovative packaging systems. For instance, Amcor has launched an innovative packaging technology in 2016, known as Fortis sterile breather bag (an uncoated Tyvek header bag), which delivers strength, sustainability, and tear resistance to hold sharp, heavy, and bulky packs in contrast to conventional header bags. Fortis header bags opening allows aseptic removal of contents easier thereby, reduces the risk of contamination to the sterile field.

