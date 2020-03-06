Microserver Market – Current Trends, Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis

In a report titled “Global Microserver Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019,” Transparency Market Research states that the global microserver market is likely to expand at an astounding CAGR of 43.40% from 2013 to 2019. Factors such as the presence of single-application, dedicated, and high-scale customers, the growth of big data, cloud computing, and cloud-based services, and the rising demand for high-density, power-efficient, and low-cost server ecosystems can be attributed for the rapid expansion of the microserver market. Valued at US$1.5 bn in 2012, the global microserver market is anticipated to reach US$30.2 bn by 2019.

A microserver is a low-cost, single-socket, lightweight, and low-power server. A microserver comprises several small single-socket servers that share fans, power supply, a chassis, and a common interconnect to attain higher density, improved flexibility, and superior efficiency. Typically, a microserver environment includes an operating system, hardware, and application software. Thanks to the rapidly growing market for cloud-based services, microservers are in massive demand, thereby fueling the global microserver market. However, strong competition from other technologies such as server virtualization, the economics of switching to a microserver, and performance and program limitations threaten to hamper the growth of the microserver market.

The microserver market is segmented on the basis of component, processor type, end-use industry, application, and geography.

By component, the microserver market is segregated into application software, hardware, and operating system. By processor type, the market is divided into ARM, Intel, AMD, and others such as power, Tilera, and MIPS. In 2012, Intel processor-based microservers held the largest share in the microserver market, with tough competition from the ARM segment.

By end-use industry, the microserver market is categorized into medium, small, and large enterprises. The segments of small and medium-sized enterprises accounted for a combined share of 82.60% in 2012, with large enterprises accounting for a 17.40% share in the overall microserver market. By application, the market is bifurcated into cloud and data centers. Cloud-based applications of microservers are anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 62% from 2013 to 2019.

By geography, the microserver market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly expanding region in the global microserver market, with Europe emerging as a strong contender.

TMR analysts have used the Porter’s five forces analysis model to give clients a better understanding of the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, the threat of new entrants and substitutes, and the degree of competition among the vendors.

The prominent names in the microserver market include Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP), Dell, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), ARM Ltd., Quanta QCT, Tilera Corporation, Intel Corporation, MiTAC International Corporation, and Penguin Computing, Inc. Aspects such as company and financial overview, business strategy, recent developments, and product and service portfolio are kept in mind while assessing these players. With the help of a SWOT analysis, the report identifies the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the leading players within the microserver market.

Microserver Market by Processor Type