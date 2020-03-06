Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

Mobile Offshore Drilling Units, or MODU, are facilities designed or modified to engage in drilling and exploration activities. The term MODU includes drilling vessels, semisubmersibles, submersibles, jack-ups, and similar facilities that can be moved without substantial effort. These facilities may or may not have self-propulsion equipment on board and may require dynamic positioning equipment or mooring systems to maintain their position.

The global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Keppel

Sembcorp Marine

DSME

SHI

HHI

CIMC Raffles

CSIC Dalian

COSCO

CMHI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan\

Segment by Type

Jackup (Non-Floating)

Semisubmersible (Floating)

Drillship (Floating)

Segment by Application

Relatively Shallow

Deep-water