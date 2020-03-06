New Study: The Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Enhancement in Various Sector 2018 to 2026 Market Will Radically Change Globally in Next Eigth Years

Pet cancer therapeutics are the novel drug molecules that exhibit high potential to reduce the effects of cancer, giving access to comprehensive cancer care with minimum side effects. Cancer therapies aims to permanently eradicate the cancerous cells prevalent in pets. The veterinarian recommends specific treatment program such as targeted therapy and combination therapy or chemotherapy depending on the type of cancer, stage, and nature of the cancer. The ongoing research activities undertaken by the scientists for the development of novel formulations and therapies is expected to accelerate the market growth. For instance, the scientists at University of Veterinary Medicine are currently exploring the molecular basis of cancer progression in canine cell lines, stating that the modern cancer therapy can be revolutionized with the introduction of targeted therapies.

The global pet cancer therapeutics market was valued at US$ 183.3 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Increasing R&D initiatives for cancer management to augment market growth:

Increasing number of research grants to launch various anti-cancer therapies for veterinary cancer treatment is expected to be a major factor driving growth of the global pet cancer therapeutics market in near future. For instance, in 2017, Animal Cancer Foundation (ACF) received a US$ 1 million grant from the Blue Buffalo Foundation to support comparative oncology research, which aimed to study similarities between naturally occurring cancers in people and pets and find effective treatment in both species. Also, in 2016, the Petco Foundation and Blue Buffalo Foundation invested US$ 2.35 million to support pet cancer research and treatment, as it represents a major cause of illness and premature death in affected species worldwide. Moreover, in 2017, Jackson Laboratory launched Tallwood Canine Cancer Research Initiative (TCCRI), to create a biobank of dog tumors for providing insights on cancer cure through research, in order to develop the most effective cancer therapy. Furthermore, organizations such as Animal Cancer Foundation, Petco Foundation, Veterinary Cancer Society, and PetCure Oncology are conducting oncology research such as canine cancer genome project to understand the genetic makeup of cancer tumors in animals, in order to discover targeted drug therapies with least toxic doses. However, increasing adoption of alternative treatment methods such as herbal medications, homeopathy and adverse effects such as diarrhea, musculoskeletal disorder, anorexia and high cost associated with pet cancer treatment are the factors restraining the market growth.

The major players operating the global pet cancer therapeutics market include Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., AB Science, Boehinger Ingelheim International GmbH, Zenoaq, Morphogenesis, Inc., VetDC, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., Regeneus Ltd., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB, and Zoetis.

