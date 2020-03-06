Surgical staplers are used to close skin wounds, connect or remove parts of the bowels or lungs, and close post-surgery wounds as they are typically faster to apply than suturing. Using staplers reduces the local inflammatory response, width of the wound, and stapled lines are consistent and accurate compared to sutures. Use of staplers in anastomosis maintains consistency and technical failures is a rarity. Moreover, staplers can be used at difficult positions. Increasing demand for surgical staplers over conventional sutures will reduce risks associated to post-surgery infections and improve patient outcomes. FDA regulates surgical staplers under medical device category and oversees any adverse events that occur during its use. Surgical staplers are either disposable or made of plastic, while some are reusable and made of stainless steel.

The global surgical staplers market was valued at US$ 2.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Market Dynamics:

The major factors driving growth of the surgical staplers market include rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of obesity requiring surgical procedures. Bariatric surgery is a group of surgical weight loss procedures aimed to help obese people. As the prevalence of obesity is growing, there is also a proportionate surge in the number of people undergoing weight loss surgeries. For instance, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric surgery report 2016, the total number of bariatric surgery completed in the U.S. in year 2011 was 158,000. Technological advancements have led to development of various unique surgical instruments and devices. For instance, the MicroCutter 5/80 launched by Dextera Surgical Inc. in 2016, is the world’s first and only 5mm surgical stapler that articulates to 80 degrees in each direction. Introduction of new products and continuing technical developments in existing products are changing the way conventional surgeries are performed. However, strict regulatory landscape, high associated cost, and wide availability of alternative techniques such as sutures can hamper the market growth.

Increasing number of surgeries to augment market growth:

Increasing number of surgical procedures demanding surgical staplers is expected to be a major factor driving the global surgical staplers market over the forecast period. Staples are commonly used in surgical specialties such as cardiothoracic, gynecological, gastrointestinal, head, orthopedic, hand, urologic and vascular surgery. With an increase in chronic non-communicable disorders such as thoracic and cardiac diseases, there is a simultaneous rise in associated interventions required to treat these disorders. For instance, according to the Japanese Association for Thoracic Surgery (JATS), in 2017, over 30,000 lung cancer operations are carried out each year. Moreover, the number of cases of spontaneous pneumothorax continues to increase, reaching just over 10,000 cases each year, making the total number of thoracic operations in Japan around 70,000 every year.

rising geriatric population and increasing occurrences of long-lasting ailments due lifestyle induced disorders are the other pivotal factors driving the global surgical staplers market. Elderly individuals are very susceptible to a wide range of chronic disorders. The global population is increasing in number and the proportion of geriatric population is also rising simultaneously. According to a study published in 2016, it is projected that around 16% of the global population will be aged over 65 years by 2050. Another projection by the U.S. Census shows that over 16% of the American population is likely to be older than 65 years of age by 2020.

The major players operating in the global surgical staplers market include B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, CONMED Corporation, Dextera Surgical Inc., Frankenman International Ltd., Grena Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Purple Surgical and Surkon Medical.

