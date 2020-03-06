Next-generation Sequencing Market Technological Innovations and Future Outlook 2025

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a high-throughput DNA sequencing technology that separates billions or millions of DNA strands and sequence in parallel, yielding more output and reducing the need for fragment-cloning methods (Sanger sequencing of genomes). However, read lengths for NGS are shorter than Sanger due to the signal to noise ratio, which increases with read length. NGS allows simultaneous screening of mutations in large number of genes. For example, a patient with symptoms of Leigh syndrome performed exome sequencing to find candidate gene variants. Furthermore, it is used for analysis and for interpreting sequenced data, analyzing specific gene associated with the patient’s clinical condition.

Market Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the next generation sequencing market are early detection of cancer and infectious diseases and increasing partnership among academic and industry partnerships for research and development. For academic institutions, these collaborations help in commercialization of their discoveries from basic research to medical products. For instance, in March, 2018, Cofactor Genomics, a U.S.-based developer of Cofactor Paragon (RNA analysis tool) signed agreement with National Cancer Institute, and other three other pharma and academic institutes to show clinical ability of its product.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases and ability of NGS platforms to detect cancers and infectious diseases are expected to drive growth of the next generation sequencing market during the forecast period. The use of NSG for study of cancer cells mutations is increasing and the implementation of this technology has considerably aided in early diagnosis of diseases. In the U.S., over 1.69 million new cancer cases were detected in 2016; whereas the global incidence of cancer was around 14 million new cases in 2012 and an annual 19.3 million cases are estimated by 2025. However, interpretation of complex data, lack of skilled professionals, and issues related to security of NGS data are expected to limit growth of the market.

Increasing demand for DNA testing

Demand for DNA testing is increasing, due to advancements in whole genome and exome sequencing procedures, faster results and cost effectives of the process as compared to genotyping based DNA microarray. In December, 2014, the first commercial sequencer, MinIon, using Nanopore technology was introduced by Oxford Nanopore Technologies. The sequencer identifies DNA by measuring the changes in the electrical conductivity generated DNA strands passed through biological pore. This technology enabled the detection of outbreaks such as Zika virus. Furthermore, GenapSys, a U.S.-based developer of DNA sequencing technologies for applied genomic testing, introduced GENIUS sequencer, which can sequence DNA anywhere.

Next Generation Sequencing Market – Key players

Key players in the next generation sequencing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMerieux S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Beijing Genomics Co. Ltd.

Else place an Enquiry Before Purchase “Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share, Outlook, Forecast 2025” Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/158

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.