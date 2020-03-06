Nurse Call System Market Projected to witness a Single Digit CAGR during 2018 – 2026

Nurse call system allows patients in health care settings to alert a nurse or any other health care staff, in case assistance is required. Some nurse care systems allow patients to speak directly to the staffer, some buzz at the station, while others simply beep, requiring a nurse to visit the patient’s room in order to determine the patient’s needs. Nurse call systems offer various benefits to patients who are confined to the hospital bed and have no other way to communicate or alert the nurse, in case any assistance is required. Such as system thus, provides increased sense of security to patients.

Furthermore, there are various types of nurse call system such as wireless nurse call, intercoms, cell phone alert, and the basic system that has nothing more than a button. Increasing home healthcare and nursing home facilities are expected to favor growth of the nurse call system market. Moreover, increasing demand for responsive and efficient healthcare communication is expected to propel growth of the nurse call system market.

Increase in number of patients in hospitals is expected to fuel the growth of nurse call system market :

Nurse call system creates highly reliable and flexible communication between a patient and nurse. Increasing number of patients in healthcare facilities and adoption of the new and better ways to scale the communication, workflow, and management in order to achieve quality patient care are expected to support growth of the nurse call system market in the near future. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 7.6% of people in the U.S. were recorded to have stayed overnight at hospitals in 2015, which indicates high demand for nurse call system in hospitals, as patients could require assistance at any time. Moreover, increasing hospitalization of geriatric population is expected to favor growth of the nurse call system market, as rate of fractures and other injuries were recorded to be higher for adults aged 85 years and above in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015.

The key players operating in the nurse call systems market include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Tyco International PLC, Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Rauland-Borg Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc.

