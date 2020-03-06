Nursing Bras Market: 2019-2024 Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future

“Nursing Bras Market” report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

A nursing bra is a specialized brassiere that provides additional support to women who are pregnant or lactating and permits comfortable breastfeeding without the need to remove the bra. This is accomplished by specially designed bra cups that include flaps which can be opened with one hand to expose the nipple. The flap is usually held closed with a simple clasp or hook.

Scope of the Report:

The Nursing Bras industry concentration is not high; there are so many players in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant players mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Bravado and Destination Maternity (Motherhood) have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Europe, Triumph has become as a global leader. In Germany, Anita leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region.

The key consumption markets locate at developed and large new born population countries. China takes the market share of 25%, followed by Europe with 20.7%.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the Nursing Bras market, there still has a distinct feature that the online sales rate of this industry is relatively high caused by the fact that the consumers are scattered and more and more used to shopping online.

The worldwide market for Nursing Bras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 1100 million US$ in 2024, from 1100 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Nursing Bras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

