Operational Technology Market Research, Demand and Future Industry By ABB, Honeywell, GE, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, And More

Technologies have provided administrators to perform their tasks remotely and getting work done in the real time. Operational technology is the category of hardware and software that controls the physical processes, devices and infrastructures. Earlier operational technology was only used in industrial control systems for manufacturing, transportation and utilities and also the technologies had networking limitation. Operational technology industry report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Global Operational Technology Market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Some of the major players of the global market are

ABB

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems

Oracle

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Others: Cognizant, Accenture, Wipro, Yokogawa India Ltd., Emerson, Advantech Co., Ltd., FANUC INDIA Private Limited., Nextnine Inc., SCADAfence, John Wood Group PLC, Wunderlich-Malec, TESCO CONTROLS, INC., NEC India Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The conventional mechanically driven operation is now being replaced by operational technology in advent of the technological advancements in communication and networking. Now, such physical devices are becoming smart and also increasing trend for smart operational technologies.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing demand for smart automation solutions

Changing needs and preferences of customers

Increasing demand for industrialization in emerging economies

Lack of sufficient initiatives from the governments

Supply chain disruptions

Segmentation:

The global operational technology market is segmented on the basis of component into

Field devices

Control system

Services

The field devices segment is further sub segmented into

Valves

Actuators

Transmitters

Switches

The control systems segment is further sub segmented into

SCADA systems

DCS

PLC

PLM systems

MES

Safety Automation Systems

The services segment is further sub segmented into

OEM services

remote diagnostics

maintenance services

predictive maintenance services

On the basis of networking technology, the global operational technology market is segmented into

wired technology

wireless technology

The wired technology segment is further sub segmented into Ethernet Modbus Profinet Foundation fieldbus Hart Others

The wireless technology segment is further sub segmented into Wi-Fi Zigbee Whart ISA100 Bluetooth Cellular Technologies Satellite Technologies

On the basis of end-user, the global operational technology market is segmented into

Process industry

Non-process industries

The process industry segment is further sub segmented into

Food And Beverages

Chemical

Energy And Power

Oil And Gas

Metals And Mining

Others

The non-process industry segment is further sub segmented into Aerospace And Defense Automotive Medical Agriculture Building Others

On the basis of geography, the global operational technology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

