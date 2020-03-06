Orally Disintegrating Tablets Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 27 Bn by 2025

In a new report titled ‘Orally Disintegrating Tablets Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025,’ Persistence Market Research studies the performance of the global orally disintegrating tablets market over an eight year period from 2017 to 2025 and presents a detailed forecast of the market both for the historical period 2012 – 2016 as well as for the forecasted period of 2017 – 2025. According to Persistence Market Research, the global orally disintegrating tablets market is predicted to grow at a significant pace during the assessment period owing to a rising preference for orally disintegrating tablets among patients and physicians alike; coupled with the fact that orally disintegrating tablets minimize the scope for dosage errors and are ideal for administering to patients of all age groups. These factors are likely to boost revenue growth of the global orally disintegrating tablets market, which is anticipated to rise from an estimated US$ 11.4 Bn in 2017 to about US$ 27 Bn by the end of 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 11.5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

In this report, Persistence Market Research segments the global orally disintegrating tablets market on the basis of drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, and region.

Global Orally Disintegrating Tablets Market, Forecast by Drug Class

In terms of drug class, the global orally disintegrating tablets market is further segmented into Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Epileptics, CNS Stimulants, Anxiolytics, Anti-Parkinsonian Drugs, Anti-Hypertensives, NSAIDS, Anti-Allergy Drugs, Proton Pump Inhibitor, and Others. Anti-Psychotics drug class will be the reigning segment in terms of market revenue share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to hold about 20% revenue share of the global market by 2025 end. With a noteworthy 15.7% CAGR, this segment will retain its supremacy over other drug class segments during the eight year period.

Global Orally Disintegrating Tablets Market, Forecast by Disease Indication

Under this category, the global market is segmented into Central Nervous System (CNS) Diseases, Gastrointestinal (GI) Diseases, Cardiovascular (CVS) Diseases, Allergy, and Others. CNS Diseases segment will hold maximum revenue share in the global market, and Persistence Market Research forecasts indicate a 55% market share for this segment by the end of the forecast period in 2025. The CNS Diseases segment is forecasted to reach a market valuation of about US$ 15 Bn by 2025 end, registering a CAGR of 13.2%. This is slated to be the most dominant segment by disease indication in the global orally disintegrating tablets market.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14572

Global Orally Disintegrating Tablets Market, Forecast by Distribution Channel

Of the various distribution channels of orally disintegrating tablets viz., Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies will be the undisputed leader in terms of market share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to account for nearly 49% value share by the end of 2025. A market valuation of about US$ 13 Bn by the end of 2025 with a 13.2% CAGR is likely to be in store for this segment.

Global Orally Disintegrating Tablets Market, Regional Forecast

Persistence Market Research tracks the performance of the global orally disintegrating tablets market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is slated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period, with an estimated 35% market share and a market value of about US$ 9.7 Bn by the end of 2025. This is reflective of a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/14572

Global Orally Disintegrating Tablets Market, Vendor Ecosystem

The report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global orally disintegrating tablets market such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Valeant, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eisai Co., Ltd., Zydus Cadila, NEOS Therapeutics, Inc., Glenmark, and Unichem Laboratories.