Oxygen Concentrators Market Moving Toward 2026 With New Procedures

Oxygen concentrators are widely used to treat patients with deficient supply of oxygen or who lack adequate amount of oxygen in blood. These device can be operated by being plugged into an energy source or using batteries. Oxygen concentrators are better alternative to oxygen cylinders that are heavy to carry everywhere. Oxygen concentrators can either be fixed devices or portable. Therefore, these device can also be used at home. However, a prescription from a registered physician is required to purchase on oxygen concentrator. Patients with severe respiratory disorders (asthma, nocturnal hypoxemia, terminal malignancy and hypoxia) and cardiovascular disease are prescribed oxygen concentrators. Besides, oxygen concentrators are widely used in military or disaster situations where carrying/using oxygen tanks could be perilous, given their highly combustible nature.

Download PDF Brochure of This Business Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/198

Market Dynamics

Three are defined regulatory guidelines for the prescribers to identify situations wherein they can prescribe an oxygen concentrator. The FDA, EU and Australian Government has guidelines defining the prescribing authority, prescription writing and disorders for which oxygen concentrators can be clinically used. This is to further alleviate the risk of using oxygen concentrators in noncritical conditions. Advanced functions in oxygen concentrators that enable monitoring and controlling time-flow of oxygen makes it attractive for users. Hospitals, who are the major users of this device, have an option of selecting either continuous or pulse dose oxygen concentrators. These variants serve users with different needs and budgets.

Increasing Product Competitiveness

Market players are competing based on pricing and features, which is now extended to technology. More compact and lightweight oxygen concentrators are being made available in the market. Furthermore, devices with different oxygen supplying capacities are also introduced to target specific demands of users. Devices specific for pediatric patients are now available, which have low flow-rate making them ideal for hospital environments and also home use. In addition, devices with pulse as well as continuous flow mode are now available to eliminate the need to purchase two separate devices. Furthermore, oxygen concentrators are now digitally connected to monitor and ensure efficient functioning of the system. USB connection and cloud-based network connection are a few advancements in the technology. Such product developments and innovations would be favorable for consistent growth of the global oxygen concentrators market.

Key companies – Oxygen Concentrators Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oxygen to Go, LLC, Inogen, Invacare Corporation, O2 Concepts, LLC, AirSep Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Teijin Limited, Nidek Medical products, Inc., and Covidien Ltd.

For any Query, Talk to Analyst @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/198

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.