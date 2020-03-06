Pediatric nutrition refers to the nutritional products given to infants or children as a sole source of nutrition or supplement. These products support physical and mental growth of children, in turn supporting balanced growth in their formative years, from infancy to adolescence. The usage of these products is critical in cases of premature birth or babies suffering from severe allergies such as lactose intolerance. In premature birth, baby can’t be directly breastfed and hence, these products are the sole source of nutrition till they get switched to breastfeeding. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2016, around 10% (1 in every 10) of births recorded were premature in the U.S. Moreover, globally, every year around 15 million births are premature, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Products are also being developed for infants suffering from certain inborn diseases such as maple syrup urine disease or phenylketonuria.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing per capita income in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, emergence of new player in the market, and increasing investment from leading players such as Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Nestlé S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Groupe Danone, and Royal FrieslandCampina, in high demand countries such as India and China are major drivers for growth of the market. In the age of significantly lower birth rate in developed economies such as Germany, Canada, U.S. and UK, countries like India, with higher birth rate, presents an opportunity for the player in the market. Moreover, continuous effort from non-government organizations such as WHO, Save The Children, UNICEF and other similar minded organizations to end malnutrition has resulted in formulation of policy that recognizes the importance of nutritional products at very early age, and hence, supports this. For instance, National Nutrition Strategy formulation by Government of India in 2017. These favorable policies is expected to support growth in adoption rate for pediatric nutrition products which in turn will result in growth in the market.

Increasing demand for nutritional products in Asia Pacific is expected to boost growth of the pediatric nutrition market:

Asia Pacific is home to two of the most populous countries in the world, India and China. Number of births in these countries is also among the highest, every year. Moreover, in October 2015, China abolished its one-child policy, which in turn is expected to increase the birth rate in China. According to World Bank, in India, crude birth rate (birth per 1,000 people) was recorded to be 19 in 2015, which was much higher as compared to developed economies such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and Italy which recorded crude birth rate of 12, 12, 9, 12, and 8, respectively. Significant year-on-year increase in the crude birth rate in India, is expected to increase in the number of total births in the country in the near future.

Companies such as Mead Johnson Nutrition have operated with very high gross margins accounting for 64.2%, 64.3%, and 61.4% in 2016, 2015, and 2014, respectively. This in turn, indicates lucrative opportunity for market players in this market, which in turn is increasing the entry of large players. Due to the high gross margins, new manufacturers are competing with leading players by selling their products at a reasonable but profitable price.

Competitor Analysis:

The key players operating in the global market of Pediatric Nutrition Market include,

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Groupe Danone, Royal FrieslandCampina, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Braun Melsungen AG

