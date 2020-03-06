Point of Care Diagnostics Market : Trending factors & Growth Drivers Influencing Globally

Point of care diagnosis involves testing of the samples at the point of care to facilitate rapid diagnosis and treatment plan. Point of care diagnosis allows for early detection of diseases and can greatly impact the medical outcome of the disease treatment. Technologies used in point-of-care diagnostics include lateral flow, agglutination assays, biosensors, and solid phase, which are all advanced and unique for specific conditions. For instance, lateral flow technology is used in pregnancy testing along with other applications. Only a small amount of sample is required for point of care and the procedure is completed in real-time, which has increased the adoption rate for these tests. Some of the commercially available point of care diagnostics include CoaguChek Pro II, Uni-Gold HIV, Accu-Chek Aviva meter, Alere I Influenza A & B, OneTouch Verio Flex, and ICON SC Strep A.

Market Dynamics:

Demand for point of care testing is increasing, owing to factors such as lack of access to centralized laboratories in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific, independence from centralized laboratories as the testing can be done on the spot without the need of laboratory facilities, and rapid diagnosis, which is expected to create significant demand for point of care diagnostics market. The market is expected to gain significant growth, owing to further developments in point-of-care diagnostics aimed towards impacting medical outcomes, increased adoption of rapid medical diagnostic devices, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as HIV, infectious diseases, and diabetes. Development of innovative point of care tests for wide number of applications is expected to fuel growth of the market. Product recalls in point of care diagnostics market and supply chain related issues in remote areas are expected to hinder the market growth

Increasing launch and approval of novel product is supporting growth of the market:

High product and test volumes are driving growth of the Point of care diagnostics market. Furthermore, leading market players are focused on launching novel products to expand their product portfolio for treatment of several diseases using advanced technologies. For instance, in February 2018, Siemens Healthineers received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) and Total Carbon Dioxide (TCO2) point-of-care tests, which is intended for use in the diagnosis of renal diseases and metabolic imbalances. Furthermore, in 2017, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics received CE Mark clearance for new high-sensitivity troponin assay, which aids in diagnosing myocardial infarction for patients presenting with chest pain or other ischemic symptoms. Moreover, Alere, Inc. launched first-ever rapid diagnostic test, Malaria Ag P.f, for detection of asymptomatic malaria infection in May 2017. Furthermore, Alere, Inc. along with its partner company GenPrime, Inc., launched point of care testing device, the xReader for work-place drug testing in 2016.

The global point of care diagnostics market was valued at US$ 18,219.4 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Major players operating in the point of care diagnostics market include Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Trinity Biotech Plc., and Siemens Healthineers.

