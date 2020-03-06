Police and Military Simulation Training Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2018-2026

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Police and Military Simulation Training Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Police and military simulation training tools are designed for training of police and army personnel. It provides virtual training platforms to practice critical incidents. During the use of weapons simulation, training tools can create a virtual experience of flight deck platforms, naval vessels, armored vehicles, missiles, movable panels, and difficult phases of real life situations. It fixes firing ranges and provides strategic training both for individuals and groups. Moreover, police and military simulation training tools are capable of creating its own mission and share it with others team for training. Simulator tactical training solutions are designed as tailor made equipment with full range of services for military and police training. Other specific solutions which are high in demand are handgun and rifle firing simulators, forward air controller (FAC) simulators, and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) simulator.

Simulator adoption by the military, police, and army in North America and Europe is very high as it is extensively used for training purposes. Some of the vital benefits of police and military simulation training are it reduces investment required for field training, decreases training time, new equipment and tactics can be field verified, and military can perform combined training programs. It does not affect the environment and therefore is safe for all users involved in training apart from the fact that training objectives are easily achieved.

Some other factors responsible for the adoption of simulation training by the military and police are that it provides virtual representation of reality where users can practice in real situations. It safely provides a practical alternative when real situations are too dangerous, expensive, and impossible to experience, helping to create virtual environments with the same situation. In conflict situations, simulators provide a rehearsing environment to users and help to understand how to manage stressful situations. It is an interactive platform where users are provided various methods to analyze the problem before taking any action and this helps to reduce the chain of actions that are repeatedly observed and proven not so beneficial.

Categories of simulation training tools vary and depend on the types of service providers and functional requirement of users. Simulator tools can be broadly classified on the basis of industries and other training requirements; but some categories of simulation tools which are mostly used are experimental simulation, symbolic simulation, passive simulation, exploration simulation, and task-based simulation. Experimentation simulation places the learner in a particular situation and the user learns the process based on situations. Symbolic simulation represents the appearance of a system or population through symbols. Many military trainers use this simulation tool as secret code language. Similarly in passive simulation, users identify the activity and then react to other situations. In exploration simulation, users are unfamiliar with the environment and select multiple paths to handle the situation. Lastly, in task-based simulation, users interact with objects or characters to achieve specific goals.

The police and military simulation training market can be segmented on the basis of component, training type, categories, and geography. In terms of component, the police and military simulation training market can be bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on training type, the police and military simulation training market is divided into virtual, constructive, and real time simulation. In terms of simulator categories, the market is divided into experimental simulation, symbolic simulation, passive simulation, exploration simulation, and task-based simulation. On the basis of geography, the police and military simulation training market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the police and military simulation training market are Faac Inc., L3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Meggitt, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon Company, CAE Inc., VirTra, Rheinmetall AG, Thales group, SAAB AB, Cubic Corporation, and ECA Group. Faac Inc. provides military training solutions that help in training for critical situations such as air warfare, counter attacks, air refueling, boom operations, and army drive & route clearing.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

