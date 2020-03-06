Report Explores the Global Smart Healthcare Products Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The report on Smart Healthcare Products Market by product type (smart syringes, smart RFID cabinets, smart pills and electronic health record), application (monitoring and treatment, health data storage and exchange and inventory management) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2024 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Smart Healthcare Products Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.7% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Make an Inquiry for Purchasing this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/1787

Rising Geriatric Population Worldwide

Rising geriatric population worldwide has been increasing the demand for healthcare services. According to World Health Organization (WHO) reports, nearly 90% of the geriatric population in the United States suffer from at least one chronic disease, and about 77% population is suffering from two or more chronic conditions, which is fueling the demand for medical resources. The effective and better healthcare facilities for elderly population had increased the demand for smart healthcare devices, that helps in managing all the clinical information automatically.

The health management among the individual become easier with the use of smart healthcare products. Thus, growing geriatric population is likely to drive the growth of smart healthcare products market. In addition, the growing Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry, products have various application for a range of services which comprises remote health monitoring, chronic diseases, fitness programs, and elderly care. Moreover, advancement in software technology and digital tools is likely to boost the growth in this market. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure is another factor driving the growth in the market.

High Costs Associated with Smart Healthcare Products

The cost of smart syringe is double the cost of standard syringe which is unapproachable and too expensive for low- and middle-income population, thus high cost of smart healthcare products is likely to restrain growth of the market. Furthermore, technical problems, associated with smart healthcare products and lack of skilled technicians to handle smart healthcare products such as electronic health record is likely to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, the usage of smart pills has numerous side effect thus restraining the market growth.

North America Dominated the Smart Healthcare Product Market.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for smart healthcare product. The rapid growth in technology development of IoT in healthcare industry, and high adoption of smart healthcare product among the population and developed healthcare sector drive the growth in North America region. The Asia-Pacific is fastest growing region owing to factors, such as increasing in healthcare expenditure, and government support to toward the adoption of smart healthcare systems in the region.

To know more about the Smart Healthcare Products Market Visit the link- https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-smart-healthcare-products-market

Key Developments

March 2018: The Electronic Health Record (EHR) system named Avenel launched by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference at Las Vegas in the U.S.

November 2017: FDA approved first smart pills devices, which contains drugs and a sensor that notifies an app recording when the patients has consumed the medications.