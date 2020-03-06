Semiconductor Chips Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025
Silicon, a semiconductor, is used to fabricate computer chips. Dozens or even hundreds of chips are produced at once on a silicon wafer like the one above. The chips are then cut apart and installed in computers and other electronic devices.
Semiconductors industry is moving toward faster, greener, and smarter solutions in coming years, Technological breakthroughs will enable these devices to deliver optimal performance in lower cost in variety of industries, such as automotive, industrial, communication, and data processing. Emerging markets, such as Brazil, India, China, and others would provide significant opportunities for semiconductors.
Preference of customers for eco-friendly devices would enforce companies to produce devices with recyclable components. Allied Market Research has published a wide array of reports on semiconductors industry that would help investors and businesses to determine changing market dynamics and make better financial decisions based on insights.
The global Semiconductor Chips market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Semiconductor Chips volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Chips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Taiwan Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
NVIDIA
United Microelectronics
Micron Technology
Samsung Electronics
Intel
Broadcom Limited
Qualcomm
Advanced Micro Devices
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Microprocessor Chip
Interface Chip
Memory Chip
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Military & Civil Aerospace
Others