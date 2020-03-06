Ski Apparel (Ski Clothing) Market to 2025: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export and Sale Price Analysis

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Ski Apparel (Ski Clothing) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Ski Clothing refers to the cloth which is worn during the snow sports like ski sport or snowboarding sport, and use performance fabrics.

Scope of the Report:

The Ski Clothings industry concentration is relatively lowhigh; there are many manufacturers in the world, and about half of the production are produced in China.

There are many international companies set up factories in China either, such as Lufuma whose plant is located in East China.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 29%, followed by North America with 28%. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Ski Apparel (Ski Clothing) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1310 million US$ in 2024, from 1160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ski Apparel (Ski Clothing) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lafuma

Decathlon

Columbia

Halti

Adidas

Nike

The North Face

Amer Sports

Schoeffel

Spyder

Volcom

Northland

Kjus

Bogner

Decente

Phenix

Goldwin

Rossignol

Under Armour

Bergans

Toread

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Jacket

Pants

One-Piece Suits

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Amateurs

Professional Athletes

Others

