Social Gaming Market – Current Trends, Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis

The global social gaming market is primarily dominated by Zynga Inc. The early entry of Zynga Inc. into the then-nascent and risky social gaming market has paid off in the years since then, with social media becoming one of the most easily accessible modes of mass marketing. Electronic Arts Inc., one of the major game developers in the world, is another major player in the global social gaming market.

According to a lead analyst at Transparency Market Research, “The market for social gaming is thriving on its lower cost as compared to console- or PC-based video games. Unlike the latter, which have to be bought separately and installed on one’s own machine, social gaming can be built into the architecture of existing social media websites. As the massive popularity of Facebook-based games shows, this has made all the difference for the global social gaming market.”

The primarily ad-based revenue generation system of social gaming has also benefitted the global social gaming market, as it has resulted in online games being available to play for free. This is a major driver for the social gaming market in developing regions, where the presence of social media is growing but the disposable income of the consumers remains much lower than that in developed countries.

Increasing Use of Smartphones Makes it Easier for Social Gaming Market Players to Reach Customers

The increasing demand for smartphones is another major driver for the global social gaming market. Due to the consistent and rapid technological advancements in the telecom sector, the online functionality of smartphones is being enhanced on a regular basis. This has allowed makers of online games to develop their own product portfolio and add innovative features.

On the other hand, the restrictions on the usage of social media websites in workplaces are a major restraint on the global social gaming market.

In terms of the key demographics for the global social gaming market, users in the age group of 19-25 emerged as the key consumers in 2012. By gender, women held the majority in the global social gaming with a 54% share.

Apart from advertising, the in-game sale of virtual goods and lead generation offers are the other two major sources of revenue for the global social gaming market. The virtual goods segment is expected to exhibit a robust growth in demand over the coming years, with the segment expected to exhibit a 15.2% CAGR from 2013 to 2019.

Asia Pacific Set to Dominate Global Social Gaming Market

By geography, the Asia Pacific social gaming market emerged with the largest share in 2012. The increasing GDP of developing Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, and the robust economic performance of regional giants such as India and China have led to an increasing demand for social gaming. The booming smartphone sales in Asia Pacific are also a key contributing factor towards the dominant share of Asia Pacific in the global social gaming market.

According to a market study recently released by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled ‘Social Gaming Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019,’ the global social gaming market was valued at US$5.4 bn in 2012. Exhibiting a robust 16.10% CAGR from 2013 to 2019, the market is expected to rise to a valuation of US$17.4 bn.

The global social gaming market is segmented as follows:

Global social gaming market by revenue source:

Virtual goods

Advertisements

Lead generation offers

Global social gaming market by gender:

Male

Female

Global social gaming market by age group:

13-18

19-25

26-35

36-45

46+

Global social gaming market by geography