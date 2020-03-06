Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Report 2019: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2024

Overview of Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Research Report – 2019

Sodium hydrosulfite (also known as sodium dithionite) is a white crystalline powder with a weak sulfurous odor. It is a crystalline salt Na2S2O4 made by reduction (as of sodium bisulfite or sulfur dioxide with zinc) and used as a reducing agent especially in dyeing, printing, and stripping textiles and as a bleaching agent; sodium dithionite —not used systematically

According to this study, over the next five years the Sodium Hydrosulfite market will register a -1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 330 million by 2024, from US$ 370 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sodium Hydrosulfite business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type :

Technical Grade, Food Grade

Segmentation by application :

Textile, Pulp and Paper Industry, Food, Chemical Industry, Other

This report also splits the market by region :

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report :

BASF, Transpek-Silox, Zhongcheng Chemical, CNSG, Jinhe Group, Jiacheng Chemical, Shuangqiao Chemical, Jingrui Chemical, Runtu, Jiangxi Hengye Chemical, Hongan

Reasons To Purchase Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Report

