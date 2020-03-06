Spinal Fusion Devices Market by 2026 Growth Rate, Sales, Production, Consumption Manufacturers, Market Shares

Spinal fusion devices are used to provide stability to spinal structure, which has lost stability due to a fracture, degenerative disorders of the spine, trauma, tumors, and deformity. Spinal cord injuries majorly happen due to various reasons such as a blocked blood supply, infections, injuries, and compression by a fractured bone or a tumor. Spinal fusion devices technology and mechanism of functioning has evolved over the years. Advanced plating systems offer improved stability and structural integrity. Spinal fusion devices have innovative locking mechanisms and screw systems, which can have self-drilling and self-tapping functions, made from modern manufacturing material such as titanium alloy, and single as well as double holes per vertebrae through which the screw fixation is done.

Rapid product launch and frequent approval of novel spinal fusion devices are expected to drive growth of the global spinal fusion market

In 2015, Aesculap Implant Systems, a division of B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, launched Modulift Vertebral Body Replacement System (VBR). It is the latest generation of expandable cage technology. In 2017, Stryker’s Spine division launched Serrato pedicle screw, a unique dual-lead screw intended for use in the non-cervical spine. In 2016, Stryker launched Aero-C Cervical Stability System at the meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons in Orlando. Entry of these novel products in market is expected to support the growth of global spinal fusion devices market in near future. Furthermore, frequent approvals of innovative products is also expected to drive market growth. For instance in 2018, Orthofix International N.V., received U S Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of FORZA XP Expandable Spacer System. FORZA XP is designed to restore normal disc height in patients suffering from degenerative disc disease. In 2016, Orthofix International N.V. received US Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for FORZA PTC (Peek Titanium Composite) Spacer System, and Wenzel Spine, Inc., received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market VariLift-LX, an interbody fusion device for stand-alone use in the lumbar spine.

Key players operating in global spinal fusion devices market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Inc., Stryker Corporation, Inc., Exactech, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Wenzel Spine, Inc., K2M Group Holdings, Inc., Centinel Spine, Inc., and Spineart Geneva SA.

