Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018 & 2026

Sterilization is process of killing all micro-organisms and pathogens to avoid contamination by means of using physical or chemical treatment. Conversely disinfection is a process to control the growth of micro-organisms and kill a define class of micro-organisms. Disinfection targets narrow spectrum bacteria leaving bacterial spores intact, while sterilization works on broad spectrum micro-organisms. Autoclave uses high pressure and steam to sterilize solid and glass instruments, and liquid mediums in biotechnology, research and pathology laboratories. It is the predominantly used sterilization equipment due to its convenient usability and low maintenance operation. Different types of sterilization techniques offers distinct sets of advantages. In case of heat sensitive materials and the items which are more prone to damage due to the repeated exposure to heat, chemical sterilization methods is preferred over the high heat sterilization methods.

Rising numbers of Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) to fuel the growth of sterilization and disinfectants market

Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) are among the key factors driving the demand for sterilization equipment and disinfectants. According to the HAI Prevalence survey report, 2014, there were 722,000 acute cases of HAIs in the U.S. hospitals of which there were 75,000 deaths during hospitalization.

Moreover, the top 5 HAIs – surgical site infections, ventilator associated pneumonia, central line-associated bloodstream infection, C.difficile infections and catheter associated pneumonia are responsible for the major healthcare expenditure. According to the CDC, Clostridium difficile, a bacteria predominantly present in intestine, is responsible for causing infection of intestinal colon and is a major cause of healthcare acquired infections in the U.S. hospitals resulting in US $4.8 billion spend each year on acute healthcare facility.

Key players operating in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market include 3M Company, STERIS Corporation, Getinge Group, Cantel Medical Corporation, Andersen Products Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products and HARTMANN GROUP (BODE Chemie GmbH is subsidiary company of HARTMANN GROUP).

