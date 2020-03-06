Surgical Glues Market Demand To Escalate Till 2026

Surgical glues also known as surgical adhesives or sealants are used after a traumatic injury or surgery to fix internal or external tissue together. Surgical glues are excellent materials for wound closure as they use a chemical bond to hold tissue together for healing or to aid as a barrier to stop the flow of bodily fluids. They offer advantages over conventional approaches such as sutures and staples. The five main types of surgical glues are fibrin sealants, cyanoacrylates, glutaraldehyde glues, hydrogels, and collagen based compounds. However, scientists in the U.S. have recently created a highly elastic surgical glue that can quickly seal even the toughest wounds in seconds without stitches or staples. The new glue known as MeTro seals the wound and sets in 60 seconds once treated with UV light. The glue composed from a special material contains a degrading enzyme that can last from hours to months and dissolves once the wound is healed. The new glue is said to be ideal for sealing complex wounds in tissues that would repeatedly expand and relax such as heart, lungs, and arteries.

Rising prevalence of traumatic injuries is expected to accelerate the growth of surgical glues market

The factors that are contributing to the growth of the global surgical glue market are rising number of traumatic injuries. For instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2014, around 2.5 million people were hospitalized due to injuries. Moreover, replacement of conventional sutures and staples with surgical glues having exceptional characteristics such as increase in bond strength, biocompatibility, versatility, and degradation. Rising prevalence of various disorders such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases and increasing need to manage blood loss in patients are the factors that are contributing to the growth of the surgical glue market. However, environment and safety issues with increased stringent regulations for the production of medical grade products are hindering the growth of surgical glue market.

The major players involved in the surgical glues market include Advanced Medical Solutions, Adhesys Medical, CryoLife, LifeBond, Covalon Technologies, Ocular Therapeutics, Arch Therapeutics, Sealantis, and Suneris.

