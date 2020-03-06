Tetrabromophthalate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2024

Industry Research Co. expert analysis on Report titled “Global Tetrabromophthalate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. This research provides current market overview including types, application and top manufacturers. Tetrabromophthalate Diol (PHT4-Diol) report gives thorough analysis on geographical area and regional trends. Tetrabromophthalate Diol (PHT4-Diol) report also offers exclusive data with statistical information and tables and figures.

Get sample copy of this report: https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13776862

Tetrabromophthalate diol is reactive flame retardant intermediate mainly used in rigid polyurethane foams. It is a slightly brown viscous liquid with good compatibility with most polyols and fluorocarbons, such as 11 and 12. Tetrabromophthalate diol contains 46% bonded aromatic bromide, which is highly stable in B component or mixed resin.

Tetrabromophthalate Diol (PHT4-Diol) market report brigs exclusives analysis on following top players: LANXESS, Albemarle, ICL-IP, Jordan Bromine, Shandong Runke Chemical, Nanjing King-pharm, Novista Group, Yancheng Rongxin Chemical, Zhejiang Qiming Pharma, Haihang Industry.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Tetrabromophthalate Diol (PHT4-Diol) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.