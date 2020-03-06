Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive procedure to remove the tumor cells or tissue from the body. Tumor ablation devices are consists of a catheter, which is introduced into the tumor under imaging guidance. Advancements in cryosurgical technology and intraoperative monitoring devices have gained the adoption of tumor ablation devices by the healthcare professionals. As this technology have led to the implementation of high accuracy and precision in treating chronic diseases such as a liver tumor. The use of Microwave Ablation magnetic image-guiding systems has provided an effective adjunct in laparoscopic ablation and helps in providing better support to surgeons and increases clinical patient outcome.

Market Dynamics:

Rising prevalence of tumor cases is the major factor that contributes in the growth of the tumor ablation devices market. According the Central Brain Tumor Registry of the US (CBTRUS), 2015, there are over 138,000 people in the US living with primary brain and central nervous system malignant tumors. Various key players are involved in sustainable development of minimally invasive ablation devices for various types such as catheter ablation, cryoablators, etc. Moreover, key players are also indulged in offering various lucrative features to the potential buyers of the ablation devices such as hospitals and clinics that would in turn help them to grow their sales and establish a global market presence. For instance, Medtronic launched OsteoCool RF Ablation System to treat spine metastases, in January 2016. The system destroys cancer cells by using high frequency energy, and also provides procedural flexibility and tailored treatment for spine metastases. However, cost of the tumor treatment is relatively expensive which may restraint the growth of the market.

New product launches by manufacturers is a prominent factor fueling market growth:

Increasing prevalence of various cancer globally rising the demand of treatment through ablation procedure due to its lesser/minimal side effect rates over other procedures intended to boost the tumor ablation devices market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality across the world, with approximately 14 million new cases reported worldwide in 2012.

Tumor Ablation devices market is focused towards the benign tumors and early forms of malignant tumors treatment that can be removed with the help of minimally invasive surgical methods. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data 2012, 30-50% deaths caused due to cancer can be prevented by adequate treatment in early stages and can drastically reduce risk factors. Companies in tumor ablation devices market are focusing towards enhancing its strength through new product launches within shorter product approval time than required, merger & acquisition to enhance their product portfolio and increase the visibility of the market over the forecast period.

Emerging economies to fuel the market growth:

On the basis of regional segmentation, the global tumor ablation devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Tumor ablation devices market in North America is driven by factors, such as trend of replacing older technologies and introducing the new technologies, and increase in private and public funding to develop and commercialize the novel tumor ablation products. For instance, in 2016, EDAP TMS has made high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) systems, robotic device that allows for the safe ablation of prostate tissue, available in the prestigious institutions such as USC in Los Angeles, University of Miami, Duke University, the Cleveland Clinic, thus building awareness, allowing global adoption of the technology with rapid U.S. market penetration.

Competitor Analysis:

The key players operating in the global market of tumor ablation devices include,

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Intuitive Surgical, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Angiodynamics, HealthTronics, Inc, SonaCare Medical, LLC, Galil Medical Inc., EDAP TMS S.A, Abbott Laboratories, NuVasive, Inc, Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

