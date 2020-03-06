U.S. Hospital Beds Market Growing at Steady CAGR to 2025

Hospitals beds are used for proper patient care in various settings, such as elderly care facilities, home care settings, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals. Hospital beds are comfortable than household beds as they are versatile in terms of inclination and reclined as per the patient condition. Household beds are difficult to clean and maintain hygiene for longer period of time. Moreover, hospital beds can be easily cleaned and are simple to maintain hygiene. Advancement in hospital beds leads to the development of electric bed and semi-electric bed, which is cutting the edge of need of medical assistance and nurses for patient monitoring. These are known as electrical/powered hospital beds. They are suitable for the patient’s requirement of a particular resting position. Hospital beds are comprised for many applications, such as psychiatry beds, pediatric beds, outpatient beds, maternity beds, bariatric beds, terminal patient beds, ambulatory, and intensive care unit beds. Furthermore, maternity beds are specially designed for obstetricians and expectant mothers for their comfort. Electric and semi-electric hospital beds are well equipped with foot rest, locomotion system, and wheel assisted mobility system. Besides, manual beds are helpful in setting where the electric embedded system is not consistent. However, electronic beds are expensive than manual beds, needs constant maintenance.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/996

Initiatives taken by the U.S government and healthcare organizations for proper disease management requiring long stay in hospital is expected to witness the growth of the U.S hospital beds market

In October 2017, U.S. navy’s hospital ship named USNS Comfort, designed a bed to treat people in disaster strike. The USNS comfort ship has 1,000 patient beds, which includes 80 intensive care bed and 12 operating rooms for both civilian and military. Furthermore, to improve healthcare facilities for the maximum patient outcome, Highmark has announced to build 160-bed hospital in Pine Township. Highmark is intended to provide affordable healthcare service in the U.S. Highmark is expected to get regulatory approval in mid-2018 and project completion in 2021. Thus, this portfolio aims to improve healthcare service for better treatment management, which is expected to boost the growth of U.S. hospital beds market growth over the forecast period.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited, Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation Linet spol S.r.o, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Meditech (India) pvt ltd, and Linet Group SE.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.