Ultrasound Devices Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2017-2025

Ultrasound devices are imaging machines that use sound waves to generate pictures of the internal body structures to find a source of disease or malfunction in various body organs such as tendons, joints, muscles, blood vessels, and others. Ultrasound devices are also used at a significant number for examining pregnant women and the brain and other functionalities of the infants. These devices offer great level of assistance in medical imaging as the ultrasound waves are non-invasive, safe, and do not make use of ionizing radiation. Ultrasound devices used in imaging are mainly classified in five different types that include 2D Ultrasound, 3D Ultrasound, 4D Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound, and High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices. The 2D ultrasound devices are the most commonly used in practice that provides flat, two-dimensional, black, and white images of internal body parts and infants in pregnant women.

Ask For Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/438

Market Dynamics

The major factor driving the growth of global ultrasound devices market is the rise in incidence and prevalence rates of chronic diseases that demand medical imaging for its diagnosis and treatment monitoring. For instance, according to a data by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic diseases are responsible for 7 out of 10 deaths in the U.S., a majority of these diseases are diagnosed with the help of medical imaging such as ultrasound imaging. Various factors driving the global ultrasound market include technological advancements in ultrasound imaging such as 4D and high frequency focused ultrasound devices, rise in number of diagnostic imaging procedures, and increasing awareness among people regarding the importance of early disease diagnosis as a preventive measure. However, stringent FDA regulations and lack of skilled and experienced personnel to operate these devices are restraining the market growth.

The global ultrasound devices market was valued at US$ 5,888.1 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 1.9% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Increasing number of pregnancies to boost the growth of global ultrasound devices market

The rise in number of child births every consistent year is one of major factors promoting the use of ultrasound devices as the development of the child in the womb is usually monitored with the help of ultrasound imaging. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total number of births in the U.S. accounted for 3,978,497 in 2016. The birth rate in the U.S. was 12.4 births per 1,000 population and thus obstetrics and gynecology contributes a significant share in the global ultrasound devices market. Technological advancements in automated medical imaging tools and software have changes the conventional way of performing ultrasound imaging. For instance, Philips Healthcare in 2013 introduced ‘Epiq’ Ultrasound Platform, new technology and software that uses Philips’s Anatomical Intelligence Software, which assist the operators to get optimum views of specific measurement and exam and uses intelligence in determining the anatomy of the organ being imaged from a correct direction to get optimum image quality. However, reproducibility still exists to be major limitation of the ultrasound devices as variation between operator leads to different measurements for the same anatomy.

Major Players – Ultrasound Devices Market

Some of the major players operating the global ultrasound devices market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., and Esaote S.p.A.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/438

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.