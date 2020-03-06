Urology Surgical Instruments Market 2018-2026 – Technology, Type and Application Analysis By Coherent Market Insights

Urology surgeries are associated with the treatment of urologic disease or dysfunction of male and female urinary tract. Urologic disease or dysfunction in male include bladder control dysfunction, kidney stones, prostate disorders, nephrectomy, pyeloplasty, ureteral reimplants, and urinary retention. According to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), in 2016, around 121,678 people were waiting for organ transplants in the U.S., out of which 100,791 were waiting for kidney transplants. According to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), overall prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the U.S. was around 14% in 2016.

The growth of urology surgical instruments market is backed by the rising prevalence of urinary tract infections, kidney diseases, and increasing geriatric population, which opt for the surgical urology procedures. According to the United States Renal data System (USRDS), between 2012 and 2013, there was 3.1% increase in the cumulative number of recipients with kidney transplant. According to the NKF, around 17,107 kidney transplants took place in the U.S. in 2014, moreover approximately 3,000 new patients are added to kidney transplant waiting list each month. According to the National Chronic Kidney Disease 2017 Factsheet, estimated by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 15% or 30 million geriatric population in the U.S. are reported to have chronic kidney disease (CKD), out of which around 48% people are suffering from severely impaired kidney function. Increased number of geriatric population with diabetics, high blood pressure or people having both are at higher risk of developing CKD, which further may lead to kidney transplant surgery, in turn driving the urology surgical instruments market. According to the CDC, in 2017, approximately 1 in 3 adults having diabetes condition in the U.S., may have any of the chronic kidney disorder.

Continuous development in robotic-assisted surgeries to drive the market growth:

Minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgeries are found to be effective in treating various urological disease and dysfunction, which include kidney cancer, prostate cancer, kidney dysfunction, urinary tract disorders, and congenital abnormalities in children. Loyola medicine, an academic medical center of Loyola University Health System, in 2017, developed a RoboLog, a web-based robotic experience logging system, which records surgical process progression, experience, and provides feedback during robotic assisted surgery. According to the study published in Journal of Surgical Education 2017, RoboLog, was successfully completed and piloted on 310 urologic robotic surgeries. RoboLog developed a reporting structure where surgeon can view statistics like log time and median time for each step involved in robotic surgery.

Titan Medical Inc. in 2017, announced the successful completion of world’s first gynecologic, urological, and colorectal single port robotic procedures, which was performed using advanced prototype named, SPORT Surgical System at Florida Hospital Nicholson Center. Titan Medical Inc. is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of robotic surgical procedures for application in minimally invasive surgery. Single-port surgery is minimally invasive surgery performed through a single port or incision. Although it is difficult without robotic assistance, it is highly beneficial, due to involvement of fewer ports, low complications, and rapid recovery. Moreover SPORT Surgical System is employed with capabilities to become valuable tool for robotic surgeons to perform single port surgery.

Some of the key players operating in the urology surgical instruments market includes Millennium Surgical Corp, Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Richard Wolf GmbH, Coloplast A/S, CONMED Corporation, STRYKER CORPORATION, CooperSurgical Inc., and COOK MEDICAL LLC.

