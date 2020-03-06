X Ray Detectors Market Headed for Growth and Global Expansion by 2026

X-ray technology is the most conventional and widely used form of medical imaging. X-rays consist of ionizing radiations, which are passed through the patient’s body and are absorbed by the internal organs. X-rays have been in use for non-invasive imaging of biological matters by passing high resolution radiations. X-Rays have wide range of applications such as structural imaging of bones, cavities in soft tissues, and metal implants pre and post operational comparisons.

X-Ray applications are further expanding due to advancement in technology and different techniques such as fluorescent X-Ray, introduction of copper wires, radiation dose monitoring, better LED displays, and 3D X-rays, which have revolutionized the way X-Ray imaging procedure. These advances have increased X-rays usability to structural as well as functional monitoring. These techniques improve the ability of X-rays to study complex body systems and diagnose various diseases. Biochemistry can be studied in situ with the help of these advancements.

Increasing preference towards non-invasive medical imaging is expected to boost the growth of x-ray detectors market

The medical applications of X-Ray Imaging are increasing, as the need for noninvasive medical procedures is becoming evident, owing to low costs and less traumas. For instance, non-invasive procedures can cut down costs for dental implants. X-Ray imaging has a wide range of medical applications including but not limited to radiography, dentistry, mammography, and diagnosis of chronic conditions.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), geriatric population with age of 65 years and above is projected to reach to 1.5 billion in 2050 with emerging economies on top of the list. Increasing burden on healthcare, owing to non-communicable diseases affecting older people and adults more readily. Improving health care infrastructure and increasing availability of medical equipment are fuelling the number of imaging-based procedures.

According to National Health Service (NHS) England 2016, Plain Radiography (X-ray) was most common (1.91 million number of X-rays performed), owing to the fact that early diagnosis of various cancers can be facilitated with diagnostic imaging and according to World Health Organization (WHO), 3.6 billion diagnostic tests such as X-rays are performed every year globally and this figure continues to expand with increasing access to medical facilities.

Standard film based imaging using X-rays or neutrons is being replaced by digital imaging. Images are stored in an electronic format and further enhancing the images results can be optimized. The digital X-ray systems software’s are becoming more compatible with the systems giving out accurate and optimum results, in turn facilitating the growth of the market.

Key players in the X-Ray detectors market include Agfa (Belgium), Analogic Corporation (U.S.), Canon, Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Medical Systems (Japan), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), PerkinElmer (U.S.), Teledyne Dalsa (U.S.), Thales (France), Varian Medical System (U.S.), and YXLON International GmbH (Germany).

