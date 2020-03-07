23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Global 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Market

Description

23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine is a kind of vaccine used to prevent infection caused by pneumococcal bacteria. 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine contains 23 of the most common types of pneumococcal bacteria.

23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine is for use only in adults and children who are at least 2 years old. For children younger than 2 years old, another vaccine called Prevnar (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine [PCV] 7-valent) is used, usually given between the ages of 2 months and 15 months.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest supplier and consumption market of 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine, with a production market share nearly 70% and sales market share nearly 28% in 2015. Because Sanofipasteur, a competitor from Europe, transferred its vaccine type gradually, the production market share of North America in the world has enjoyed a dramatic increase.

The second place is EU, following North America with production market share of 15% and sales market share nearly 20% in 2015.China is another important market of 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine, enjoying 10% production market share and 15% sales market share in 2015.

The worldwide market for 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.3% over the next five years, will reach 3830 million US$ in 2024, from 1550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MSD

Sanofipasteur

CDIBP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Dose Vial

Pre-filled Syringe

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

For Children (2-10)

For Person (10-64)

For The Old (≥65)

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single Dose Vial

1.2.2 Pre-filled Syringe

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 For Children (2-10)

1.3.2 For Person (10-64)

1.3.3 For The Old (≥65)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 MSD

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 MSD 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sanofipasteur

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sanofipasteur 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 CDIBP

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 CDIBP 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

