3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market by Type, Stage, End-User

3D time-of-flight (ToF) sensor is part of the 3D ToF image sensor family. The device combines ToF sensing with an optimally-designed analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and a versatile, programmable timing generator (TG).

The built-in TG controls the reset, modulation, readout, and digitization sequence. The programmability of the TG offers flexibility to optimize for various depth-sensing performance.

This report studies the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

On the basis of type, the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor, QVGA ToF Image Sensor, and Others. The QVGA ToF Image Sensor segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

End-users, included in this market are Consumer Electronics, Robotics and Drone, Machine Vision and Industrial Automation, Entertainment, Automobile, and Others usage. The Consumer Electronics application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

Based on regions, the global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Asia Other, and the Rest of the World (ROW). USA and Europe is expected to account for larger share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.0% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor

QVGA ToF Image Sensor

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Automobile

Others

Highlights of the Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market.

Chapter 1, to describe 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors , with sales, revenue, and price of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

