Acetonitrile Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2024 | Top Vendors – Company1, Company2, Company3, etc.

Acetonitrile is the chemical compound with the formula CH3CN. This colourless liquid is the simplest organic nitrile (hydrogen cyanide is a simpler nitrile, but the cyanide anion is not classed as organic). It is produced mainly as a byproduct of acrylonitrile manufacture. It is used as a polar aprotic solvent in organic synthesis and in the purification of butadiene. Acetonitrile solvent with excellent performance, is an important organic intermediates. And it is widely used as a polar aprotic solvent.

Major manufacturers of acetonitrile are mainly in USA, UK, Korea, Japan, Holland and China. NEOS in the United States, Asahi Kasei in Japan and CNPC Group in China are the major manufacturers in the global acetonitrile market.

The pharmaceutical industry is the largest user for acetonitrile, and they use acetonitrile as a reagent, reaction solvent or extraction solvent. Acetonitrile is used as a raw material to synthesize vitamins A and B1, cortisone, carbonate drugs and some amino acids. Moreover, acetonitrile is also used as a solvent for DNA synthesis and in the production of insulin and antibiotics. The latter are used to treat infections in the lower respiratory tract, skin tissue and bacterial septicemia. The use of acetonitrile in pharmaceutical products for diseases has grown rapidly in recent years.

Top Market Key Players, INEOS, Asahi Kasel Chemicals, China National Petroleum, Shanghai Secco, Shandong Shida Shenghua, Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical, Sinopec Group, DSM, Baiyun Group, Taekwang, Zibo Jinma Chemical Factory, Sterling Chemicals, TEDIA, Daqing Huake

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Ammoxidation of Propylene, Acetic acid and Ammonia Synthesis, Acetylene Ammonification Reaction

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into, Pharmaceutical, Laboratory Preparation, Pesticide, Organic Synthesis, Others

