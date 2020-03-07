An estimation provided by the ATM Industry association states that over 3 Mn ATM machines are installed across the globe. ATM machines helped consumers to conduct financial transactions and withdraw cash instantly without requirement of human interaction. A recent report offered by Persistence Market Research reveals that the global ATM market is likely to surpass US$ 30 Bn by the end of 2025, reflecting high single-digit CAGR throughout the forecast period.

According to the report, Asia-Pacific had secured approximately half share of the ATM market in 2016. The Europe procured second position, accounting one-fifth market share in the year 2016. Dynamic economies of China and India have led the APAC region to remain at leading position registering single-digit CAGR over the assessment period. This growth in the APAC region makes imperative for leading stakeholders in the ATM market to be established in the region.

The banks have been an increasing spree in the APAC region to serve financial requirements of people in the largely populous continent. There is sturdy concentration on financial inclusion and the ATM market has thrived in the remote, rural as well as far-flung regions of the continent. An increasing demand from the urban people, whom need quick services combined with value-based features. This content has the largest population compared to other continents on the planet however, the ATM ration per person is very low. This lead to the conclusion that opportunity for ATM market in APAC region is countless, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. For instance, in the year 2016, only 20% of ATM cardholders were located in rural areas of APAC region. The rural Asia is cash-centric, which concludes that the market for ATM in APAC region is slated to expand by bounds and leaps.

Segmentation of ATM Market

In the APAC region, governments are planning on several rules and regulation, which are anticipated to highly simplify their present financial infrastructure. Such policies are placed in a manner to ensure growing adoption and acceptance in the ATM market. Huge amount of this were started by banks and a large one is being delivered to all bank account holders to use their individual ATM card. For instance, in Sept 2015, the government of India allowed 100% FDI for the non-banking economic institutes for the installation of white label ATMs with a motto of broadening reach of ATMs throughout the India.

The 15” and less screen size segment is larger than 3 times that of above 15” screen size segment and it is anticipated to cede its leading role in near future. The 15” segment is estimated to surpass US$ 7.5 Bn by 2022-end. In addition, above 15” segment is projected to witness higher single-digit CAGR throughout the assessment period.

Compared to on-sites ATMs, off-site ATMs are more desired in the market owing to their installation at remote locations and at shopping malls, multiplexes as well as at entertainment centres. These locations makes access easy and convenient for consumers. These are likely to deliver the main purpose of an ATM better than on-site ATMs, which are situated at bank or near to the bank premises. The offsite ATMs are projected to reach nearly US$ 22 Bn by the end of forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Several leading players operating in the global ATM market profiled in the report include, Tianma Micro-electronics Co., NCR Corporation, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Sharp Electronics Corporation, GRG Banking, Triton Systems of Delaware, Intertech Bilgi, Nautilus Hyosung Corp., Oki Electric Industry Co., HESS Cash Systems GmbH, AU Optronics Corp., Fujitsu Frontech, KYOCERA Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Dibold Nixdorf. It is expected that these leading players will have largest contribution in the growth of the global ATM market.