Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to the report, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Rising consumer demand for safety solutions promotes growth in Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market.

Growing need for passenger safety drives the huge growth in the automotive adaptive cruise control market. With rising consumer demand for safety solutions, the demand for the automotive adaptive cruise control system is increasing. Moreover, increasing the sales of passenger cars has accelerated the growth of the adaptive cruise control market. The increasing numbers of accidents have led to the adoption of adaptive cruise control system, Furthermore, the increasing disposable incomes and greater sales of premium and luxury cars is a major factor driving the growth of the global adaptive cruise control system market. However, the high cost of the system is hampering the growth of automotive adaptive cruise control market. Moreover, advanced technologies in autonomous vehicles are expected to provide beneficial opportunities for the automotive adaptive cruise control market.

The North America region to contribute to the growth of Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market.

Geographically, the North America region is expected to dominate the adaptive cruise control market during the forecast period owing to the increase in vehicle production and stringent government regulations for the safety. The Europe region is expected to be the second largest region. In addition, the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East and Africa region are anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Daimler And Bosch Choose San Jose For Their Silicon Valley Robo-Taxi Service.

In Nov 2018, The two Stuttgart-based companies have collaborated since the very earliest days of the auto industry. Over the past forty years, they have frequently partnered up to launch new active safety technologies including anti-lock brakes, traction control, stability control, and adaptive cruise control. In April 2017, it was no surprise that they announced a collaboration to develop highly automated driving systems for urban mobility.

