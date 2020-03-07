Automotive Clutch Market- Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automotive Clutch Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automotive clutch, located between the engine and the transmission, is an isolated part transmitting power from engine to the gearbox, and it allows transmission to be interrupted while a gear is selected to move off from a stationary position, or when gears are changed while the car is moving. An automotive clutch can help the driver enjoy a smooth start and facilitate shaft. It can also prevent the transmission overload and reduce the impact of torsional vibration.

Vehicles with manual transmissions (MT), automated manual transmissions (AMT) and dual clutch transmissions (DCT) use automotive clutches to transmit power from engine to the gearbox. However, in automatic transmissions (AT) and continuously variable transmissions (CVT) vehicles, the torque converter takes the place of the mechanical clutch to transmit power.

An automotive clutch assembly consists of many small parts, but there are five major components: the clutch flywheel, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch disc, the throw-out clutch bearing and release system.

Scope of the Report:

Major sales market is Europe and China. Due to the pursuit for sport driving experience, the ratio of manual transmission in Europe is relative higher than North America, where automatic transmission is the mainstrteam. In addition, DCT is also a development trend in Europe.

China is another important market and being more and more important due to the fast grwoing automotive production and automotive population. As the historial reason, manual transmission ration is still high both in new car production and automotive population.

As an imporant part of global automotive market, Japan automotive clutch market is relative small as automatic transmission is the mainstream and CVT is more and more popular.

Automotive clutch is large influenced by the automotive industry and mainly used for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. As the manual transmission ratio of commercial vehicle is much higher than passenger vehicle and the replace frequency is also much higher than passenger vehicle, the market share of clutches applied on commercial vehicle is considerable though the amount of commercial vehicle is much less than passenger vehicle.

The worldwide market for Automotive Clutch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Clutch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schaeffler (Luk)

ZF (Sachs)

Valeo

F.C.C.

Exedy

Borgwarner

Eaton

Aisin

CNC Driveline

Zhejiang Tieliu

Ningbo Hongxie

Hubei Tri-Ring

Chuangcun Yidong

Wuhu Hefeng

Rongcheng Huanghai

Guilin Fuda

Hangzhou Qidie

Dongfeng Propeller

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wet Friction Clutch

Dry Friction Clutch

Electromagnetic Clutch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Clutch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Clutch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Clutch in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Clutch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Clutch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Clutch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Clutch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Clutch Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Clutch Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Clutch by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Clutch by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Clutch by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Clutch by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive Clutch by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Clutch Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Clutch Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Clutch Market Forecast (2019-2024)



