Automotive Speed Reducers Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

Automotive Speed Reducers are devices between the transmission box and Differential, transferring the power from engine to axle.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Automotive Speed Reducers includes Single Stage type and Double Stage type, and the proportion of Single Stage type in 2017 is about 92%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Automotive Speed Reducers is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Speed Reducers is for Passenger Vehicle, and the proportion in 2017 is about 68.50%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.

Market competition is intense. AAM, GKN, Magna, Meritor, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Speed Reducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 13300 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Speed Reducers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AAM

GKN

Magna

Meritor

DANA

ZF

HANDE Axle

Press Kogyo

Hyundai Dymos

Sichuan Jian’an

Shandong Heavy Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Stage

Double Stage

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

