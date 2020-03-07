Blood Glucose Testing Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Blood Glucose Testing Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Blood glucose testing, also known as blood glucose monitoring, is one of the main tools involved in controlling diabetes.

Blood glucose testing is the process used to measure the concentration of glucose in your blood. Blood glucose testing can be carried out at home using a blood glucose meter.

A blood test involves pricking your finger with a small needle called a lancet, drawing a drop of blood from the finger and applying it to a test strip that has been engaged into a blood glucose meter.

Blood glucose test strips, lancet and blood glucose meter are together used for blood glucose testing. But Blood glucose test strips are most used, occupies about 85% market of blood glucose testing.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Blood Glucose Testing includes Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase and other, and the proportion of Glucose Oxidase in 2017 is about 50.6%.

Blood Glucose Testing is widely used in Hospital, Clinic and Household. The most proportion of Blood Glucose Testing is used in household, and the sales proportion is about 72.6% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31.2% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.5%.

Market competition is intense. Roche, LIFESCAN, Abbott, Ascensia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Blood Glucose Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 11800 million US$ in 2024, from 9330 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Blood Glucose Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Roche

LIFESCAN

Abbott

Ascensia

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

B. Braun

Nipro Dagnostics

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

Infopia

ALL Medicus

Terumo

SANNUO

Yicheng

Yuwell

Edan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glucose Oxidase

Glucose Dehydrogenase

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Household

“