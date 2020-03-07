Brain Monitoring Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2026

Brain monitoring devices identify and measure any abnormality in the functioning of the brain cells (neurons) that are linked with neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, dementia, multiple sclerosis, sleep disorder, and brain tumor. Monitoring brain functions such as blood flow, pressure surrounding the brain, electrical and neural activity, gravity adjoining the brain, cerebral oxygen capacity, tumor, traumatic brain injury, and other conditions can aid in preventing serious consequences. Increasing stress level and rapid onset of aging are major factors increasing uptake of preemptive monitoring to detect neurological conditions. Treating a brain disease incurs major cost, with risk for death due to high complexity in certain neurological condition. Therefore, early diagnosis and regular health check is recommended by healthcare service providers and practitioners.

Brain monitoring market potential

The potential for brain monitoring would increase with penetration of healthcare facilities in emerging economies. Inadequate funding in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and also certain developed countries such as Israel has resulted in low access to healthcare facilities in rural regions of these nations. A larger share of the population thus remains unserved for their health care needs. Besides, there exists a large target population worldwide, with increasing incidence of brain injuries, strokes, and other brain disorders. These factors collectively create a highly conducive environment for sustained growth of the global brain monitoring market in the foreseeable future.

Key Players:

BrainScope Company, Inc., Neural Analytics, GE Healthcare, InfraSacn, Inc., Elekta A.B., Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Natus Medical, Medtronic, Neurosoft Limited, Cadwell Laboratories.

