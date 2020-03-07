Bronchodilators Market – Increasing Focus on the Development of Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Drive the Market

According to the report, the global bronchodilators market is majorly driven by an increasing focus on the development of monoclonal antibody therapy. Monoclonal antibody therapy is increasingly being used for the treatment of diseases such as tumour, which in turn has inspired market players to double their efforts and focus on the development of monoclonal antibody therapy. The positive results shown by monoclonal antibody therapy is expected to increase its uptake. An increasing number of people who are suffering from asthma, COPD are behind the growth of this market. Several deaths have occurred in low and middle-income nations on account of high air pollution caused by heating and cooking, outdoor pollution as well as pollution from dust and chemicals which have resulted in respiratory infections. The government is also supporting the growth of the global bronchodilators market by increasing awareness among the population in general through patient education program.

Another factor which is expected to boost the growth of this market is key drugs which are at the later stage in the pipeline from manufacturers such as AtraZeneca and Sanofi. Manufacturers in the market are developing new forms of drug administration which is expected to increase the intake of drugs and drive the global bronchodilators market. Players within the bronchodilators market are investing extensively for the development of different kinds of nebulizers and inhalers which will provide easy access to patients. Ultrasonic nebulizers which have advanced technology as compared to jet nebulizers are available in markets today. Another important factor which has favoured the global bronchodilators market is the use of electronic system technology such as electronic health records.

Bronchodilators are drugs used by people suffering with asthma. These drugs help open the airway passages. These are also used for expanding the wind pipe, thus improving the breathing of the individuals suffering from lung infections, bronchial asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

There are two forms of bronchodilators: short acting bronchodilators and long acting bronchodilators. The short acting bronchodilators provide quick relief from asthma and can be used on a daily basis. The long acting bronchodilators assist in controlling the symptoms of asthma by opening the air passage for up to 12 hours. Short acting bronchodilators include albuterol (a generic solution for nebulizers), metaproterenol, pirbuterol, and levalbuterol. Long acting bronchodilators include advair, symbicort, and dulera which is a combination of beta agonist bronchodilator and a steroid. Major side effects of bronchodilators include increased heart rate, muscle cramps, inappropriate sleeping pattern, upset stomach, and others. According to the Centers for Disease and Control of Infection reports published in 2014, the number of adults who were diagnosed with asthma was 17.7 million, out of which, there were 3,651 deaths due to asthma, and women were the most affected. According the World Health Organization, in 2012, more than three million people died due to COPD, which was 6% of all deaths globally.

There are three types of bronchodilator used for treating respiratory diseases: beta-agonist, anticholinergic, and theophylline. These types are available in different forms based on route of administration such as inhaler, tablet, liquid, and injectable. Inhaler is the most preferred form of administration for using beta-agonist and anticholinergic. A major disadvantage of long acting beta agonist bronchodilator is that it increases the risk of asthma death; therefore, it should be used only as an added treatment for individuals or patients who use steroid. Anticholinergics are used for treating patients suffering from COPD and asthma. Atrovent, an anticholinergic bronchodilator, is used for the treatment of COPD. It is administered using an inhaler or a nebulizer. Tiotropium bromide is a long acting anticholinergic inhaler, which is used for treating patients suffering from asthma and COPD.

The global bronchodilators market has been segmented based on form of bronchodilator, route of administration, drug class, distribution channel, and region. In terms of form of bronchodilator, the global market is divided into short acting bronchodilators and long acting bronchodilators. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, injectable, and nasal. In terms of drug class, the market is divided into adrenergic bronchodilators, anticholinergic bronchodilators, and others.

