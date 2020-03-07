Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- In this report, RRI studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market for 2018-2023.

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure

The second one is focus on specific software that ranges from 3D to 7D, the software they provide is small and compatible with several platform software. Many of them are local provides. The quantity of these players is large. They usually grow rapidly, like RIB Software, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, PKPM etc.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU takes the market share of 36% in 2017, followed by United States with 32%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 11% in Y2017.

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Building Information Modeling (BIM) will register a 16.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 4210 million by 2023, from US$ 1710 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Building Information Modeling (BIM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

Segmentation by application:

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (Australia)

Beck Technology (US)

Inovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China)

In addition, t his report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Building Information Modeling (BIM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Building Information Modeling (BIM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Building Information Modeling (BIM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) by Players

4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion.

