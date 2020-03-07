Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 115 pages with table and figures in it.

A Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors is an electromechanical device in which a standing acoustic wave is generated by an electrical signal in the bulk of a piezoelectric material. In the simplest configuration, a device will consist of a piezoelectric material sandwiched between two metallic electrodes. The natural frequency of the material and the thickness are used as design parameters to obtain a desired operating frequency. More complex designs will employ a ladder or lattice topology for better control over operating frequencies.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The key players are Broadcom, Qorvo, RF360, TAIYO YUDEN, Teledyne, API Technologies, Vectron, Qualtre and so on. Broadcom and Qorvo dominate the market with about 88% revenue share in 2016.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

The worldwide market for Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% over the next five years, will reach 1310 million US$ in 2024, from 830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Broadcom

Qorvo

RF360

TAIYO YUDEN

Teledyne

API Technologies

Vectron

Qualtre

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

QCM-TSM

FBAR-SMR

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace and Military

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

Highlights of the Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market.

Chapter 1, to describe Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors , with sales, revenue, and price of Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

