Cell Culture Market to Register Unwavering Growth During in Global by 2026

Cell culture is fast emerging as an important tool for diagnosing and clinically treating various disease such as cancer and Alzheimer’s. Companies are focusing on diversifying their cell depository and enhancing their expertise by laying major emphasis on recruitment of highly trained professionals in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. The European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures (ECACC) is serving the patent depository for Europe for carrying out research by acting as international depository authority. According to VF Bioscience SAS, cell culture technique is also gaining popularity in the field of food and beverages, a trend that is estimated to gain significant traction in 2017. Furthermore, cell culture are also gaining preference as an important ingredient in production of high quality plant actives.

igh Investment in research and development by biotechnological companies

Players in the global cell culture market are making major investments in R&D to introduce advanced products used in the cell culture process owing to rise in number of application and better return on investment. Furthermore, companies are inclined towards novel product development. For instance, Biovest International, in 2009, has developed a product named AutovaxID-C, which is expected to reshape the biologic production made in the industry. The product favors the automated cell growth by replacing conventional cell growth chambers that use to acquire a large space in the laboratory. Various other factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, high importance of tissue or organ replacement with cell culture process, and increasing demand for antibody production are in turn projected to fuel cell culture market growth. Also, rise in prevalence of age-related macular degeneration is expected to underpin the cell culture market growth. Eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy in tune with rise in number of diabetic patients globally in turn creates a conducive environment for growth of the cell culture market. AMD ranks third with a prevalence of around 8.7% globally in 2015, according to W.H.O.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Corning, Inc., Sigma – Aldrich Corporation, VWR International, LLC, Merck KGAA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG Lonza Group AG

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/116

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.